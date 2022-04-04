Hillary Clinton: We are experiencing an existential crisis, and I am disappointed in Saudi Arabia's decision not to raise oil production

Saudi Arabia depends on the strength of its relations with the United States in addition to its international influence, and this is what makes Saudi Arabia deal with the US in this way..



If another country, even if it was an oil producer, did a quarter of what Saudi Arabia did, the US would have abused it..



Not to boost, but Saudi Arabia made Obama an example to those who are not considering its weight in America, and you have Biden, who swallowed his words about preventing Saudi Arabia from arming, and then he sold Saudi Arabia more AMRAAMS and Patriots..



If there was complete agreement on all issues and files between Saudi Arabia and the US at all time, it would be unhealthy because it means dependency..





Take this sweet news:



Saudi Aramco raises all oil prices for the United States, Asia and Europe for May delivery..