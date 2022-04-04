Hillary Clinton: We are experiencing an existential crisis, and I am disappointed in Saudi Arabia's decision not to raise oil production

Hillary Clinton accused Saudi Arabia of siding with Putin and Russia in the war..noting that Saudi Arabia's decision is short-term and not in their interest..
And she said in statements during her hosting of the program "Face the Press" on the American channel NBC, that she was disappointed with Saudi Arabia's decision not to raise oil production and that the US should use the carrot and stick policy with Saudi Arabia because the United States is experiencing an existential crisis..
US President Joe Biden has ordered the release of one million barrels of oil per day for the next six months, from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve.. In an attempt to bring down gasoline prices after they rose in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war..
And she said in statements during her hosting of the program "Face the Press" on the American channel NBC, that she was disappointed with Saudi Arabia's decision not to raise oil production and that the US should use the carrot and stick policy with Saudi Arabia because the United States is experiencing an existential crisis..
US President Joe Biden has ordered the release of one million barrels of oil per day for the next six months, from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve.. In an attempt to bring down gasoline prices after they rose in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war..