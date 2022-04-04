What's new

Hillary Clinton: We are experiencing an existential crisis, and I am disappointed in Saudi Arabia's decision not to raise oil production

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
25,573
20
27,833
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Hillary Clinton accused Saudi Arabia of siding with Putin and Russia in the war..noting that Saudi Arabia's decision is short-term and not in their interest..

1649103193102.png


And she said in statements during her hosting of the program "Face the Press" on the American channel NBC, that she was disappointed with Saudi Arabia's decision not to raise oil production and that the US should use the carrot and stick policy with Saudi Arabia because the United States is experiencing an existential crisis..

1649103387735.png


US President Joe Biden has ordered the release of one million barrels of oil per day for the next six months, from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve.. In an attempt to bring down gasoline prices after they rose in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war..
 
Slav Defence

Slav Defence

THINK TANK VICE CHAIRMAN: ANALYST
Oct 30, 2010
7,569
117
16,249
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
You see, when you treat ME and Asian countries like trash, how can you expect to get an outcome which you desire, dear Hilary!
What have you given to ME and Asia? terrorists, war, poor treatment, racism and Hollywood.

Regards
 
The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
25,573
20
27,833
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Saudi Arabia depends on the strength of its relations with the United States in addition to its international influence, and this is what makes Saudi Arabia deal with the US in this way..

If another country, even if it was an oil producer, did a quarter of what Saudi Arabia did, the US would have abused it..

Not to boost, but Saudi Arabia made Obama an example to those who are not considering its weight in America, and you have Biden, who swallowed his words about preventing Saudi Arabia from arming, and then he sold Saudi Arabia more AMRAAMS and Patriots..

If there was complete agreement on all issues and files between Saudi Arabia and the US at all time, it would be unhealthy because it means dependency..


Take this sweet news:

Saudi Aramco raises all oil prices for the United States, Asia and Europe for May delivery..
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Dariush the Great
Aramco Oil Facility Attacked By Houthis In Southern Saudi Arabia
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
Muhammed45
Houthis launch multiple strikes on Saudi sites
Replies
7
Views
247
ahaider97
A
The SC
Under the Volcano: Geothermal is Key to Saudi Arabia’s Energy Future
Replies
1
Views
209
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
HAIDER
Biden pledges US support against Houthi attacks to Saudi king
Replies
0
Views
226
HAIDER
HAIDER
beijingwalker
Ukraine-Russia crisis is driving countries to explore new ways of pricing oil, Qatar says
Replies
0
Views
95
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom