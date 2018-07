Hilarious reactions to the #AvenfieldReference verdict

By Entertainment Desk Published: July 6, 201816SHARESPHOTO: FILEThe accountability court, in a momentous decision on Friday, sentenced deposed prime mininster Nawaz Sharif to 10 years in prison. His daughter Maryam has also been sentenced to seven years in the Avenfield corruption case. Sharif’s son in law, Capt (R) Safdar has also been sentenced to one year in jail.All eyes across Pakistan were glued to TV screens as Judge Muhammad Bashir of the accountability court read out the 100-page verdict. The historic decision was to be announced earlier, but after multiple delays, the court announced the verdict in the presence of media personnel at 4:20 pm.Of course, Twitterati was busy with their own coverage of the incident. Here, we have compiled some of the most hilarious tweets regarding the #AvenfieldReference case. Once the sentences were announced, we hit gold.While the nation waited for the verdict to be announced, this is what some witty Pakistanis were up to:While the verdict is being announced:Ch Nisar Right NowMe right now:MAMNOON hUSSAUN:Pak Nation after seeing the news of further delay for the verdictWaiting for the decision likePatwari Right Now:Ch Nisar right now..Media reporters outside courtroom be :Earlier, the court had reserved its judgment in the case after almost 10 months of proceedings and roughly 80 plus appearances of the former prime minister, his daughter Maryam and Capt (retd) Safdar.Read more: #AvenfieldReference