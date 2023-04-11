What's new

Hilarious: Israeli Settler Family Crying on their deaths

First of all,people crying in the funeral of their beloved,especially when the victims were two girls who were just driving by,is not "hilarious". Just like it's not "hilarious" when Israelis shoot at Palestinian girls walking back from school.

Second,the father and the family should be asked: "What were you doing in the West Bank? Who told you to build a house in the West Bank? Who told you to go live in the West Bank?"

But the father seems only to talk about the terror and evil. Why did you go live in Palestinian Authority territory?

If there is a cave with a bear inside and you go set up your tent outside the cave,what do you expect?
 

