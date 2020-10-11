Hilarious and Nostalgic! Cycle Ki Yadein - Sharum Ki Sketchbook - Youtube

PaklovesTurkiye said: Hi,



It is interesting we never came to know about it. This is just WONDERFUL.



Creator looks like he is from Karachi. HATS OFF to him. Subscribe him, guys.



I bet ALL desis can relate with this





Cycle Ki Yadein







fitpOsitive said:

Videos Karachi style main hi bnata hai....

Yeh banda Islamabad ka hai, or Karachi se sirf degree li hai isnain.

I know Sharum personally and you have it backwards. He is from Karachi and went to IST with me in Islamabad. He's multi-talented (on top of being an aerospace engineer), animations is just one of the many things he does. He was class fellows with Raza Samo (of khujlee vines).