Hilarious and Nostalgic! Cycle Ki Yadein - Sharum Ki Sketchbook - Youtube

Yeh banda Islamabad ka hai, or Karachi se sirf degree li hai isnain.Hi,
It is interesting we never came to know about it. This is just WONDERFUL.
Creator looks like he is from Karachi. HATS OFF to him. Subscribe him, guys.
I bet ALL desis can relate with this
Cycle Ki Yadein
@fitpOsitive @mikkix @Zibago @PakSword @Areesh
He is a gem person, yaar.
Videos Karachi style main hi bnata hai....
Mera record hai, Cycle pe rakshay ko haraya tha main nain...... Still remember....
I know Sharum personally and you have it backwards. He is from Karachi and went to IST with me in Islamabad. He's multi-talented (on top of being an aerospace engineer), animations is just one of the many things he does. He was class fellows with Raza Samo (of khujlee vines).
Videos Karachi style main hi bnata hai....
Mera record hai, Cycle pe rakshay ko haraya tha main nain...... Still remember....
Cartoon Videos posted in Sharum Ki Sketchbook YouTube channel are worth watching. No doubt it reminds the long lost golden and carefree life of innocence - childhood.
