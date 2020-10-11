What's new

Hilarious and Nostalgic! Cycle Ki Yadein - Sharum Ki Sketchbook - Youtube

PaklovesTurkiye said:
Hi,

It is interesting we never came to know about it. This is just WONDERFUL.

Creator looks like he is from Karachi. HATS OFF to him. Subscribe him, guys.

I bet ALL desis can relate with this


Cycle Ki Yadein



@fitpOsitive @mikkix @Zibago @PakSword @Areesh
Yeh banda Islamabad ka hai, or Karachi se sirf degree li hai isnain.
Videos Karachi style main hi bnata hai....
Mera record hai, Cycle pe rakshay ko haraya tha main nain...... Still remember.... :lol:
 
PaklovesTurkiye said:
Hi,

It is interesting we never came to know about it. This is just WONDERFUL.

Creator looks like he is from Karachi. HATS OFF to him. Subscribe him, guys.

I bet ALL desis can relate with this


Cycle Ki Yadein



@fitpOsitive @mikkix @Zibago @PakSword @Areesh
fitpOsitive said:
Yeh banda Islamabad ka hai, or Karachi se sirf degree li hai isnain.
Videos Karachi style main hi bnata hai....
Mera record hai, Cycle pe rakshay ko haraya tha main nain...... Still remember.... :lol:
I know Sharum personally and you have it backwards. He is from Karachi and went to IST with me in Islamabad. He's multi-talented (on top of being an aerospace engineer), animations is just one of the many things he does. He was class fellows with Raza Samo (of khujlee vines).
 
PaklovesTurkiye said:
Cycle Ki Yadein
Cartoon Videos posted in Sharum Ki Sketchbook YouTube channel are worth watching. No doubt it reminds the long lost golden and carefree life of innocence - childhood.
Thank you Sharum to let us visit our precious part of life - our Bachpan.
 
PaklovesTurkiye said:
Hi,

It is interesting we never came to know about it. This is just WONDERFUL.

Creator looks like he is from Karachi. HATS OFF to him. Subscribe him, guys.

I bet ALL desis can relate with this


Cycle Ki Yadein



@fitpOsitive @mikkix @Zibago @PakSword @Areesh
I was a fat kid never got around to balancing a cycle and when I did get slim in my teens I went directly to motorcycle :D
 
