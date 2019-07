Cricketer-turned-politician, Imran Khan , came to power with a promise of Naya Pakistan, vowing to shun all VIP culture. Sadly, members of his government stretched it a bit further, as they gave birth to a ‘VVIP toilet’. Yes, photos of biometric recognition machine installed outside the bathroom of the Ministry of Industries and Production for top officials have gone viral – and people are not at all impressed by it.The biometric lock has stunned all online, and many mocked the leaders and the politicians for their ‘innovative’ introduction.The report highlighted that while so much is done for top rank bureaucrats and ministers, the bathrooms for “other staffers at the ministry are bereft of even soaps and other basic toiletries”.