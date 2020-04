Please excuse us from this BS,we need to pay so that PTV can live a high life.Not long ago during PMLN time, PTV allocated more than Rs270 million to Chairman Qasmi in the form of compensation and other employee benefits, as well as advertisement funds, over his two-year term.It all came to be known that he was using PTV funds for purchasing erotic drugs and for showering his favourite females.

P.S:-Have you seen their shitty camera setup on 23rd Parade?That alone is enough for purging whole institute.

Click to expand...