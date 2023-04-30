What's new

Hijabi Muslim beaten up for hanging with Hindu boy

NagaBaba said:
this rabbit-hole is having the too much depth
Not trying to rubbing salt on the woundings. But even Bihari guys is getting Kashmiri Girlings 😂😂😂
How is that possibling?
Fn4C5qtWIAEFEFA.jpeg

images (36).jpeg



images (37).jpeg


-----------
but still I'm diving

BAiQSGtCEAAmIR7


-----------------------

basically, there no empirical evidence for such I can present apart from anecdotal blah

but, it would not be off the mark to correctly hypothesize that, broadly speaking, within India..

the musalmans are waay more conservative on average than the hinnuz

seen very humble folk be ok with it, and also the very well to do lot lose their xhite, broken families etc.. crazy Rajput fading patriarch type or "industrialist" musalman.. 7 series type chalattay bc.. rahees ke chudday, all.

NagaBaba said:
-----------
but still I'm diving

BAiQSGtCEAAmIR7


-----------------------

basically, there no empirical evidence for such I can present apart from anecdotal blah

but, it would not be off the mark to correctly hypothesize that, broadly speaking, within India..

the musalmans are waay more conservative on average than the hinnuz

seen very humble folk be ok with it, and also the very well to do lot lose their xhite, broken families etc.. crazy Rajput fading patriarch type or "industrialist" musalman.. 7 series type chalattay bc.. rahees ke chudday, all.

I no understand sanghi Hindus. My family thinking Muslim girls dirty not taking bath daily not brushing teeth wearing black burqa 24/7 ing. They disowning me if I trying it with Muslim girling.
 
iamnobody said:
I no understand sanghi Hindus. My family thinking Muslim girls dirty not taking bath daily not brushing teeth wearing black burqa 24/7 ing. They disowning me if I trying it with Muslim girling.
Funny thing is Hindus are notorious for bathing in and munching on literal shit and piss while all Muslims clean themselves 5+ times a day before namaz.

iamnobody said:
Hinduwadi gormint not giving protection to viraat Hindu men who seducing 5 time namaaz padhing Hijaban Musalmani girlings.



Indian Hindu obsession with Muslims and Kashmiris is baffling. Hinduz will get a 4/10 muslim girl and act like they have conquered south Asia. Then some Muslim kid will talk to a Hindu girl and Hinduz will act like he's an evil muzlim invader.
 

