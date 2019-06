Hijab Saudi culture, is not the culture of our country: Former minister Menon

Published: 7:32 PM, June 16, 019 | Update: 5: 00: PM, June 17, 2019

Workers Party President and Former Minister Rashed Khan Menon

Some emissaries of the country said that prayers are not permissible after saris; But our mother-in-law's mother has saved Salat and she has kept her eye salute. Why do you talk all the wrong? Hijab is not the culture of our country. It is Saudi Arabia's culture, then why should we follow it? "Bangladesh Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon said this on the Hijab.

On Sunday (June 15th) Tafazzal Hossain Manik Mia of the National Press Club, he said this at a discussion meeting organized at the workshop organized by the Women's Woman Union, where lawmakers want the law to ensure the rights and dignity of the domestic workers and the implementation of the ILO Convention to stop violence against women.

Menon said, 'The Prophet (S) said that the child's feet under the feet of the child's heavenly If so, then why would the Hujurah say about these women?

He further said, 'Now it has happened to these Kath Mullahs, which is not to say anything else. Now it is not permissible to wear saris or it is the situation of our country! Our mother's parents have prayed namaz in the sari and have kept the ache. Why do you say its wrong? Hijab is not the culture of our country. It is Saudi Arabia's culture. So why should we follow it? If that happens then our mother, grandmother, will not go to heaven. '

During this time, she called upon the women to come forward with greater emphasis.

Appearing in the meeting, Lutfunnesa Khan Beauty (MP) said, today, 16th International Housework Day. In our society, there is still a situation in the house that even after working all day, a housewife has heard what she has done at home.

He also said to everyone in the meeting, 'Do not touch the working girls. Use them well. "During this time, he urged the workers of the housemates to come together to stop harassment.



হিজাব সৌদির সংস্কৃতি, আমাদের দেশের সংস্কৃতি নয় : মেননের বিতর্কিত মন্তব্য