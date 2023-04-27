What's new

Hijab clad girl harassed by Muslim youths for befriending Hindu man

NagaBaba

NagaBaba

A woman in Hijab walking alongside a Hindu person was viciously targeted by a group of Muslim youth for allegedly befriending a Hindu man. While the police have promised action over the video, SP MLA Abu Azmi has defended the Muslim youth involved in the act, saying Hindu groups have lodged campaign to lure Muslim girls.

Hijab clad girl harassed by Muslim youths for befriending Hindu man, video goes viral | City - Times of India Videos

A woman in Hijab walking alongside a Hindu person was viciously targeted by a group of Muslim youth for allegedly befriending a Hindu man. While the police have promised action over the video, SP MLA Abu Azmi has defended the Muslim youth involved in the act, saying Hindu groups have lodged...
A group of boys harassed a Muslim girl and pulled her hijab for talking to a non-Muslim boy in Maharashtra’s Sambhaji Nagar. In a viral video, a girl wearing a burqa was talking to a boy of another religion when some youth stopped her and asked why she was talking with a boy of another community. They even snatched girl’s mobile phone and she can be seen asking the boys to give back her phone. A case has been registered.

Youth harass, pull hijab of girl for talking to non-Muslim boy | Video

A group of boys harassed a Muslim girl and pulled her hijab for talking to a non-Muslim boy in Maharashtra’s Sambhaji Nagar. In a viral video, a girl wearing a burqa was talking to a boy of another religion when some youth stopped her and asked why she was talking with a boy of another...
Police in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, apprehended three males for harassing a hijab-wearing Muslim college girl. The incident took place on Monday in the vicinity of Makai Gate, and a video of it has since gone viral.

Hijab-clad Muslim girl harassed in Sambhaji Nagar for befriending non-Muslim boy, case filed

Three men were detained by the police in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar for harassing a Muslim woman wearing a hijab for hanging out with a non-Muslim. | OpIndia News
the communal harmony of India has been disturbed by Muslims men.

villageidiot

villageidiot

Muslim women in india need liberation. and hindu men are the only ones up to the task.
 
Paitoo

Paitoo

When it comes to interfaith relations, no community is really ok with it. Hindus get disproportionately schooled for it, but Muslims are no better in this regard.
 
villageidiot

villageidiot

NagaBaba said:
SP MLA Abu Azmi has defended the Muslim youth involved in the act, saying Hindu groups have lodged campaign to lure Muslim girls.
Disagree with this. It's free market. If M girl wants to go for H boy, it's on her.

Paitoo said:
When it comes to interfaith relations, no community is really ok with it. Hindus get disproportionately schooled for it, but Muslims are no better in this regard.
Agreed but it would seem, at least for now, that the love jihad/yudh eradication campaign isn't as as strong from the muslims.

NagaBaba said:
skihs and buddhists man can also do it
But they can't do the ghar wapsi, can they? :D
 
NagaBaba

NagaBaba

villageidiot said:
Disagree with this. It's free market. If M girl wants to go for H boy, it's on her.
In Hindu Rashtra.. yes.. such rules will apply.

villageidiot said:
But they can't do the ghar wapsi, can they? :D
sikhs and buddhists and jains are coming from Hindus only.

villageidiot said:
love jihad
---------------------------

now, her life is gone

she has copulate with mleccha man and lost the purity and blessings

therefore, nothing can done now :(
 
