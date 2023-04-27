Hijab clad girl harassed by Muslim youths for befriending Hindu man

NagaBaba said: SP MLA Abu Azmi has defended the Muslim youth involved in the act, saying Hindu groups have lodged campaign to lure Muslim girls. Click to expand...

When it comes to interfaith relations, no community is really ok with it. Hindus get disproportionately schooled for it, but Muslims are no better in this regard.

skihs and buddhists man can also do it

Disagree with this. It's free market. If M girl wants to go for H boy, it's on her.Agreed but it would seem, at least for now, that the love jihad/yudh eradication campaign isn't as as strong from the muslims.But they can't do the ghar wapsi, can they?