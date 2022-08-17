What's new

HII Lays Keel Of 4th DDG 51 Flight III Destroyer

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
53,270
87
62,593
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Keel Authenticated for 4th Arleigh Burke-class Flight III destroyer
US Navy image

HII Lays Keel Of 4th DDG 51 Flight III Destroyer​

The keel for the future USS Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129), a Flight III Arleigh-Burke class destroyer was ceremonially laid at Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division, August 16.​

Naval News Staff 17 Aug 2022

NAVSEA press release

The ship is named for former Senator Jeremiah Denton, Jr., a Vietnam War veteran who was awarded the Navy Cross for his heroism as a prisoner of war. Following his Navy career, he was elected to the U.S. Senate representing his home state of Alabama in 1980.

The contemporary keel laying ceremony represents the joining together of a ship’s modular components at the land level. The keel is authenticated with the ship sponsors’ initials etched into a ceremonial keel plate as part of the ceremony. Co-sponsors of DDG 129 are the daughters of the namesake, Madeline Denton Doak and Mary Denton Lewis.

Keel Authenticated for 4th Arleigh Burke-class Flight III destroyer
A photo from keel authentication ceremony (US Navy photo)
“We are honored to build a ship named for the late Senator Denton and to have his family present to celebrate this important milestone on the path to delivering another Flight III destroyer to the Fleet. The USS Jeremiah Denton is the Navy’s next great warship, which will provide power projection with the latest advanced combat capability.”

Capt. Seth Miller, DDG 51 class Program Manager, Program Executive Office (PEO) Ships
Click to expand...

The DDG 51 Flight III upgrade is centered on the AN/SPY-6(V)1 Air and Missile Defense Radar and incorporates upgrades to the electrical power and cooling capacity plus additional associated changes to provide greatly enhanced warfighting capability to the fleet. Flight III is the latest Flight upgrade in the more than 30-year history of the class, building on the proud legacy of Flight I, II and IIA ships before it.

HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding is also in production on the future USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123), the future USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), the future USS Ted Stevens (DDG 128) and the future USS George M. Neal (DDG 131).

Naval News comments: About DDG 51 Flight III Destroyer
HII Christens the 1st Flight-II Destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125)
The U.S. Navy’s first Flight-III guided missile destroyer, USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG-125) (Photo: Huntington Ingalls Industries)
Flight III destroyers will have improved capability and capacity to perform Anti-Air Warfare and Ballistic Missile Defense in support of the Integrated Air and Missile Defense mission. This system delivers quick reaction time, high firepower, and increased electronic countermeasures capability for Anti-Air Warfare.

The Flight III design contains modifications from the earlier DDG 51 class, to enable the SPY-6 radar, in association with Aegis Baseline 10, which includes larger electronically scanned arrays and the power generation and cooling equipment required to operate the powerful new radar.

Naval News - Global Naval Defense News Coverage

Naval News brings you coverage of the latest naval technology, naval defense shows and events from all over the world.
www.navalnews.com www.navalnews.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
First Images Of SPY-6 Radar Installed On New Flight III Arleigh Burke Destroyer
Replies
0
Views
298
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
US Navy awards HII, Bath engineering, design contracts for future destroyer
Replies
0
Views
464
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
US Congress Wants Potential 15 Hull, 5-year Burke Destroyer Deal at 3 Ships a Year
Replies
0
Views
566
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
US Navy readying formal request for DDG-51 Flight III block buy in FY-23
Replies
0
Views
723
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
US Navy Puts Forth 9-ship Multi-Year Deal, with option for 10, for Flight 3 Arleigh Burke Destroyers
Replies
0
Views
595
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom