beijingwalker
BANNED
- Nov 4, 2011
- 38,489
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Highway through world's deepest canyon completed in Tibet
Construction of a highway passing through the Yarlung Zangbo Grand Canyon, known as the world's deepest canyon with a maximum depth of 6,009 meters, was completed on Saturday in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.
Construction of a highway passing through the Yarlung Zangbo Grand Canyon, known as the world's deepest canyon with a maximum depth of 6,009 meters, was completed on Saturday in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.