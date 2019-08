i have maintained that income tax is a coercive practice and that the govt's have no right to take a cut from your legal , halal earnings, however, there is a very disturbing trend being observed and highlighted in social media as seen in pakistan



big shops, retail outlets, clothing outlets etc are charging 17 % GST on their sales to customers and ARE NOT PAYING IT to the government .



like WTF is going on here , this is nothing but highway robbery . you are plainly looting people and making a 17 % profit based on a LIE .



i will fully support FBR to crack down and arrest these chors .!!

