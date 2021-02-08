Highway navigated autonomous driving test: Xpeng BEST, Nio 2nd best, Tesla Worst

The Chinese media 42 Hao Garage (42号车库) recently did the Highway navigated autonomous driving test among Xpeng P7, NIO EC6, and Tesla Model 3.
42 Hao tests the three vehicles in the express way route between Shanghai and Hangzhou. It did the rating of their autonomous driving performances along the following dimensions:
- Available areas
- Passing the ramp
- Lane changing/overtaking
- Interactive experience
The rating along the four dimensions:
Available areas: Xpeng P7 and NIO EC6 equally good; Tesla Model 3 worse
Passing the ramp: Xpeng P7 best, NIO EC6 2nd best, Tesla Model 3 worst
Lane changing/Overtaking: Xpeng P7 best, Tesla Model 3 2nd best, NIO EC6 worst
Interactive experience: NIO EC6 best, Xpeng P7 2nd best, Tesla Model 3 worst
The final rating based on the four dimensions: Xpeng P7 best, NIO EC6 2nd best, Tesla Model 3 worst.
Link to the 42Mark Test video
42 Hao tests the three vehicles in the express way route between Shanghai and Hangzhou. It did the rating of their autonomous driving performances along the following dimensions:
- Available areas
- Passing the ramp
- Lane changing/overtaking
- Interactive experience
The rating along the four dimensions:
Available areas: Xpeng P7 and NIO EC6 equally good; Tesla Model 3 worse
Passing the ramp: Xpeng P7 best, NIO EC6 2nd best, Tesla Model 3 worst
Lane changing/Overtaking: Xpeng P7 best, Tesla Model 3 2nd best, NIO EC6 worst
Interactive experience: NIO EC6 best, Xpeng P7 2nd best, Tesla Model 3 worst
The final rating based on the four dimensions: Xpeng P7 best, NIO EC6 2nd best, Tesla Model 3 worst.
Link to the 42Mark Test video