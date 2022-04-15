What's new

Highly likely - Pakistan is giving drone bases to Americans

graphican

graphican

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 21, 2009
12,445
48
20,674
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
White House representative is implying that they're getting drone bases in Pakistan

He said: "We are having constructive discussions with Pakistan about the future of America's capability to ensure Afghanistan never again becomes a base... from where terrorists attack the United States."

How much obvious does it need to be why military establishment ousted IK government that was not ready to support another American lead war in Afghanistan. There must be benefits and perks for military establishment for which they sided with Americans against Government of their own country. That! is shameful!

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1514913454145957888
 
Last edited:
DANGER-ZONE

DANGER-ZONE

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 25, 2007
3,626
7
4,793
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PaklovesTurkiye said:
In response to a question, the DG ISPR also said that the United States never asked for bases in Pakistan. However, if such a request had been made, it would have been rejected, he added.

https://www.thefridaytimes.com/2022...-imrans-ouster-says-us-never-asked-for-bases/
Click to expand...

1650024085432.png
 
graphican

graphican

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 21, 2009
12,445
48
20,674
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
PaklovesTurkiye said:
In response to a question, the DG ISPR also said that the United States never asked for bases in Pakistan. However, if such a request had been made, it would have been rejected, he added.

https://www.thefridaytimes.com/2022...-imrans-ouster-says-us-never-asked-for-bases/
Click to expand...

We hear that - and we also hear what Americans are saying today.

ISPR must come forward another time and rebut American claims. They must tell people of Pakistan that we are not siding with Americans nor we're facilitating them for surveillance operations in Afghanistan.
 
Crystal-Clear

Crystal-Clear

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 28, 2017
5,662
-2
5,059
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
graphican said:
White House representative is implying that they're getting drone bases in Pakistan

He said: "We are having constructive discussions with Pakistan about the future of America's capability to ensure Afghanistan never again becomes a base... from where terrorists attack the United States."

How much obvious does it need to be why military establishment ousted IK government that was not ready to support another American lead war in Afghanistan. There must be benefits and perks for military establishment for which they sided with Americans against Government of their own country. That! is shameful!

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1514913454145957888
Click to expand...
I hope aesa na ho.
 
MisterSyed

MisterSyed

FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2021
327
0
493
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
graphican said:
We hear that - and we also hear what Americans are saying today.

ISPR must come forward another time and rebut American claims. They must tell people of Pakistan that we are not siding with Americans nor we're facilitating them for surveillance operations in Afghanistan.
Click to expand...
ISPRs Credibility is on the lowest since from i can remember.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 6, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

xyx007
Featured Why Pakistan's Imran Khan said no to American drones
11 12 13 14 15 16
Replies
239
Views
17K
nahtanbob
N
Zarvan
CIA chief told drone bases won’t be hosted
2
Replies
27
Views
2K
Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades
INDIAPOSITIVE
Pentagon expects continuation of healthy relationship with Pakistan armed forces
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
1K
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
The Eagle
Who’s To Blame For Terrible US-Pakistani Ties: Imran Khan Or Joe Biden?
2
Replies
29
Views
853
Wood
Wood
PaklovesTurkiye
US-Pakistan talks on military bases reach impasse: report
9 10 11 12 13 14
Replies
196
Views
11K
American Pakistani
American Pakistani

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom