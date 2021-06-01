What's new

Highly contagious Indian COVID variant spreading rapidly in the US

nypost.com

Highly contagious India COVID variant spreading rapidly in the US

The highly contagious COVID-19 variant that first emerged in India is spreading at a rapid rate in the US — and now makes up 7 percent of new cases, data shows. The dramatic rise of the B.1.6…
nypost.com nypost.com

The highly contagious COVID-19 variant that first emerged in India is spreading at a rapid rate in the US — and now makes up 7 percent of new cases, data shows.

The dramatic rise of the B.1.617.2 variant comes after it accounted for only 1 percent of new cases stateside at the start of May, according to a report from Outbreak.info.

The data revealed that the variant, which experts suspect is 60 percent more transmissible, reached its high of 7 percent of samples sequenced on May 26.

--------------------------------------------------------

Nothing is more dangerous than being an ally of India!
 
chinese virus
 
They should have stopped all movements from India long time back.....

India will take down the USA with her.....

It's a genocidal negligence.....
 
