Highly Blasphemous and Islamophobic Posting by Pervert Jamahir Goes Unabated on PDF

Areesh

Areesh

Well the title says it all

This guy keeps on spamming every other thread with 1000 words posts and keeps on talking about religion even though he doesn't even know the fundamentals of religion of Islam

I have been ignoring posts by this pervert but now his posts are getting more and more blasphemous, Islamophobic and most importantly moronic to the extent that they can't be ignored anymore

He continuously keeps on talking about religion even though he knows nothing about it

Here are some of his highly objectionable posts which I can't ignore. I would have not bothered about this pervert scum if he hadn't been calling himself muslim


Here are just examples of this guy's nonsense and islamophobia


The religion that Prophet (SAW) left behind needs to "refined" and "improved"

1668954665585.png


He clearly says that if Prophet (SAW) or his companions would have lived some more then they would have refined their ideas and Islam in its current form isn't good enough

And now this is what Quran says:

Prohibited to you are dead animals, blood, the flesh of swine, and that which has been dedicated to other than Allah , and [those animals] killed by strangling or by a violent blow or by a head-long fall or by the goring of horns, and those from which a wild animal has eaten, except what you [are able to] slaughter [before its death], and those which are sacrificed on stone altars, and [prohibited is] that you seek decision through divining arrows. That is grave disobedience. This day those who disbelieve have despaired of [defeating] your religion; so fear them not, but fear Me. This day I have perfected for you your religion and completed My favor upon you and have approved for you Islam as religion. But whoever is forced by severe hunger with no inclination to sin - then indeed, Allah is Forgiving and Merciful. Holy Quran 5:3
He also says he rejects most of the hadith and only likes hadith that talk about admiring cats

1668955123263.png


He also hates Imam Bukhari because he used to hate prostitutes (imagine disliking someone for this reason)

And I quote:

1668955238281.png


His dislike is not just for Hadith. This guy hates Quran too. He thinks "mullahs" who strictly follow Surahs of Quran have destroyed golden age of Islam

Here is the quote from this lunatic:

1668955339683.png


This guys also says that sweat on his forehead is more "islamic" than other muslim members of this forum

Here is where he said this:

1668955677229.png


He also thinks there is no need to hurry for 5 prayers of a day and a muslim should only pray on Friday

I quote:

1668955751036.png


And there is much much more such nonsensical crap that this guy keeps on posting without any action being taken against him

I am also tagging other members so they can share more about this guy's heresy and lunacy

@Black Vigo @Mujahid Memon @Sayfullah @Trango Towers @Falcon34 @LeGenD @SQ8

For how long are we supposed to tolerate this nonsense and why this forum's management is allowing this psycho space to spew nonsense and spam threads with posts which completely destroy threads after threads on this forum??
 
Last edited:
Mujahid Memon

Mujahid Memon

Religious discussion is not allowed on this forum yet no one takes action against this pos.
Why? @waz @LeGenD

Saying anything against the beliefs of qadiyanis gets removed and given warning points yet he is allowed to insult Islam, Muslims, Prophets, His Companions and the Holy Quran
 
Wergeland

Wergeland

Only Hindutva desguised as a muslims do this.

Remind me of likes of that weird Indian Waqf guy who had a similar way of speak, only to find himself convert to hinduism a year ago or so

lmao:cheesy:
 
newb3e

newb3e

some fags ar favored on this forum and they can post whatever filth they want!
 

