Highly Blasphemous and Islamophobic Posting by Pervert Jamahir Goes Unabated on PDF

Well the title says it allThis guy keeps on spamming every other thread with 1000 words posts and keeps on talking about religion even though he doesn't even know the fundamentals of religion of IslamI have been ignoring posts by this pervert but now his posts are getting more and more blasphemous, Islamophobic and most importantly moronic to the extent that they can't be ignored anymoreHe continuously keeps on talking about religion even though he knows nothing about itHere are some of his highly objectionable posts which I can't ignore. I would have not bothered about this pervert scum if he hadn't been calling himself muslimHere are just examples of this guy's nonsense and islamophobiaThe religion that Prophet (SAW) left behind needs to "refined" and "improved"He clearly says that if Prophet (SAW) or his companions would have lived some more then they would have refined their ideas and Islam in its current form isn't good enoughAnd now this is what Quran says:He also says he rejects most of the hadith and only likes hadith that talk about admiring catsHe also hates Imam Bukhari because he used to hate prostitutes (imagine disliking someone for this reason)And I quote:His dislike is not just for Hadith. This guy hates Quran too. He thinks "mullahs" who strictly follow Surahs of Quran have destroyed golden age of IslamHere is the quote from this lunatic:This guys also says that sweat on his forehead is more "islamic" than other muslim members of this forumHere is where he said this:He also thinks there is no need to hurry for 5 prayers of a day and a muslim should only pray on FridayI quote:And there is much much more such nonsensical crap that this guy keeps on posting without any action being taken against himI am also tagging other members so they can share more about this guy's heresy and lunacyFor how long are we supposed to tolerate this nonsense and why this forum's management is allowing this psycho space to spew nonsense and spam threads with posts which completely destroy threads after threads on this forum??