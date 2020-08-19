/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Highlights of the day: HiSilicon engineers abandon ship

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by Hamartia Antidote, Aug 19, 2020 at 10:03 PM.

    Hamartia Antidote

    Hamartia Antidote

    https://www.digitimes.com/news/a20200819VL200.html

    The mounting US trade sanctions are driving HiSilicon to the brink, and many engineers have left the Huawei IC design arm's team in Taiwan. Huawei, struggling to survive the US trade ban, reportedly is looking to build its own 45nm chip fabs without using US technology, a move industry observers describe as "mission impossible." But in the device manufacturing sector, Chinese makers, reportedly with strong support from Apple, is fast expanding their presence in the US tech giant's ecosystem, the latest being Lens Technology's planned acquisition of smartphone chassis plants in China from Taiwan-based Catcher Technology.

    HiSilicon team in Taiwan shrinking: Huawei's chipmaking subsidiary HiSilicon has seen many of its staff in Taiwan leaving amid increasingly tough trade sanctions from the US on the Chinese tech group, according to industry sources.
     
    ILC

    ILC

    Maybe Xi is using apple phone, that's why he's doing nothing.

    But it's bs that 45 nm is mission impossible. 28 nm is possible in short term period.
     
    Feng Leng

    Feng Leng

    They are joining SMIC.
     
    Beast

    Beast

    Typical stupid article. Why would engineer staff leaving Hiliscon see like a sight of weakening of Huawei tech? As I think those staff really have a choice given the hostile environment of Taiwan.

    As somebody mention, they are leaving for better. And it's in China.
     
