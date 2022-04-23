What's new

Highest ever total exports in the month of March 2022 , up by 18% YoY to USD 3.74bn.

H

hydrabadi_arab

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2015
1,027
3
2,070
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
1650708553061.png
 
H

hydrabadi_arab

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2015
1,027
3
2,070
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ziaulislam said:
Shahbaz sharif hard work
Click to expand...

Showbaz will cry soon, this isn't 2013. Look what PPP left for Nawazu league and what Nawazu left for PTI.

CAD

1650709693928.png


These bastards had great opportunity to turn CAD in to surplus if they didn't fix rupee at Rs100. We would be in completely different situation economically now. Exports probably would have crossed $50b this FY instead of $32b.

Sadd hassan said:
40 Billion$ in goods only ?
Click to expand...

Yes goods only.
 
Hareeb

Hareeb

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 9, 2016
2,298
1
3,400
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Aaj pehli baar Bajwa sahab ko galiyan dene ka dil kr raha. Every thing was going fine, but eik dam unka ungli krne ko dil kiya.

Due covid, global supply chain disruption and commodity prices increase honay ki waja se last 2 years bohat galiyan khai, or jb 3 years ki strict economic policies ka phal khaney ka time aya to Bajwa sahab ne phir se corrupt elite ko ham per musalat kr diya, and now PDM will eat hanging fruit. Just last week, Showbaz took credit of Islamabad Peshawar-Mor metro- the feasibility report and construction started in PTI tenure and was about to start operations from the first week of April. They are even taking credit of Basha dam, lol. PMLN will have many projects to present in next G.E.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Tariq Habib Afridi
Economy performance from 2018/2022
2
Replies
21
Views
624
hydrabadi_arab
H
CrazyZ
7.4mn bales of cotton reach ginneries, up 32% YoY: PCGA
Replies
3
Views
345
hydrabadi_arab
H
H
Pakistan’s Current Account Deficit Fell to Just $0.5 Billion in Feb 2022
Replies
4
Views
260
Mugen
Mugen
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Inflation at its highest in two years
Replies
1
Views
235
Riz
Riz
muhammadhafeezmalik
Inflation at its highest in two years : CPI increased by 13% in January
2
Replies
29
Views
711
KrimesKaster
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom