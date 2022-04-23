Highest ever total exports in the month of March 2022 , up by 18% YoY to USD 3.74bn.

Aaj pehli baar Bajwa sahab ko galiyan dene ka dil kr raha. Every thing was going fine, but eik dam unka ungli krne ko dil kiya.



Due covid, global supply chain disruption and commodity prices increase honay ki waja se last 2 years bohat galiyan khai, or jb 3 years ki strict economic policies ka phal khaney ka time aya to Bajwa sahab ne phir se corrupt elite ko ham per musalat kr diya, and now PDM will eat hanging fruit. Just last week, Showbaz took credit of Islamabad Peshawar-Mor metro- the feasibility report and construction started in PTI tenure and was about to start operations from the first week of April. They are even taking credit of Basha dam, lol. PMLN will have many projects to present in next G.E.