Highest ever GST collection 1.87 lakh cr. for the month of April23.
It's equal to 5 trillion Pakistani ruppes .....
GST mop up grows 12% to Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April, highest ever collection
According to a statement by the Finance Ministry, the division of Rs 1,87,035 crores is as follows: CGST is Rs 38,440 crore, SGST is Rs 47,412 crore, IGST is Rs 89,158 crore (including Rs 34,972 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 12,025 crore.
