Highest Ever Final Attendance by Sea of Green in MCG | PAK vs ENG | 80,000+ +Millions in Viewership at T20 WorldCup Final| ICC lottery from Pakistanis

Highest Ever Final Attendance by Sea of Green in MCG | PAK vs ENG | 80,000+ +Millions in Viewership at T20 WorldCup Final

Highest Ever Final attendance by Sea of Green in MCG Final | PAK vs ENG | 80,000+ T20 World Cup Final + Millions in Viewership| ICC lottery from Pakistanis

ICC earned millions and billions from ICC Final with mostly 80% Pakistanis attendance and world wide sponsorships.

While jealous Indians said MCG will not be filled, and yet MCG got fulled up - Pakistanis flocked in thousands to highest ever ICC event Final match watch in the world between Pakistan vs England. With that ICC got happy with loads of money its coffers without India.

1668510922910.png


Highest ever attendance by Sea of Green at #MCG. PAK vs ENG T20 WorldCup Final watched by 80000+ Crowd & Millions on TV. ICC & Aussie got lottery money from Pakistanis:
 

