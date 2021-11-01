Highest ever export in goods in the month of October.

Patriot forever
Our exports are gaining momentum every passing year after a stagnation/decrease from 2013-18. $28b-$30b is a reality now.
Trade deficit shrinks by $413m. ( After SBP adjusts for vaccine imports which is 11% of our total import figure will be even better).
CAD will be better than September (which was better than August) . 2nd consecutive month of improvement.
This will certainly further improve the market sentiment along with the speculation and will further appreciate rupee.
