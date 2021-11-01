What's new

Highest ever export in goods in the month of October.

P

Patriot forever

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
2,257
4
4,213
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1455151874101895178

Our exports are gaining momentum every passing year after a stagnation/decrease from 2013-18. $28b-$30b is a reality now.

Trade deficit shrinks by $413m. ( After SBP adjusts for vaccine imports which is 11% of our total import figure will be even better).

CAD will be better than September (which was better than August) . 2nd consecutive month of improvement.

This will certainly further improve the market sentiment along with the speculation and will further appreciate rupee.
 
Last edited:
Falcon26

Falcon26

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 24, 2015
2,247
3
6,043
Country
United States
Location
United States
Pakistan should be doing at least $5-billion in exports each month. It’s embarrassing that since 2004, the exports have only grown by $1.5-billion for the month of October. A serious conversation should be had on what ails Pakistan’s exports, which is directly related to the question of productivity.
 
P

Patriot forever

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
2,257
4
4,213
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Falcon26 said:
Pakistan should be doing at least $5-billion in exports each month. It’s embarrassing that since 2004, the exports have only grown by $1.5-billion for the month of October. A serious conversation should be had on what ails Pakistan’s exports, which is directly related to the question of productivity.
Click to expand...
Everyone knows the flaws.

1st Fixed currency was the most dominant factor ( the reason I shared the slide). Have a look from 2013-2018.

2nd factor is high energy costs due to expensive IPP contracts.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
15,794
6
24,448
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
Pakistan Space Agency said:
Lack of electricity.
Lack of electricity.
Lack of electricity.
Lack of roads.
Low quality of products.
Click to expand...
Patriot forever said:
Everyone knows the flaws.

1st Fixed currency was the most dominant factor ( the reason I shared the slide). Have a look from 2013-2018.

2nd factor is high energy costs due to expensive IPP contracts.
Click to expand...
Lack of brains, too much Khota Biryani
635936F2-279B-4EAB-AB02-E2663F5B58A2.jpeg
A8C4D1FB-8E88-42A3-AA2F-7175FC216D2C.jpeg
493D3A2F-E467-4212-BC9F-26D071983F35.png
C579625F-F257-425C-B033-C344649EA2F7.jpeg
3B89D623-DA96-43BE-A27D-7A089B25D02B.jpeg
D695905E-3EF0-4A9F-A340-AE8AC6788C15.jpeg
14F11768-A510-499A-8850-44E3FD57710C.jpeg
 
P

Patriot forever

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
2,257
4
4,213
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan Space Agency said:
Lack of electricity.
Lack of electricity.
Lack of electricity.
Lack of roads.
Low quality of products.
Click to expand...
Not lack of electricity, lack of transmission capability. 30-50% of installed capacity is idle and only contributes to capacity payment.
We were just short of 2 - 5 MW in generation. The transmission bottle necks were the root cause as it was not able to handle optimum output.

Look at the total consumption even today there is a huge gap installed capacity and actual generation.

Furthermore almost all of the new installed capacity is imported thermal. ( Coal RLNG). They are highly unreliable in sense that like in the current international inflationary cycle we simply can not afford to run them all out because we don't have the dollars to pay for fuel.
Our energy imports figure have inflated to almost double, furthermore the fuel adjustment surcharge for the current months is making electricity more expensive.


Exports in PPP era was more than in 2013-2018.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
15,794
6
24,448
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
Patriot forever said:
Not lack of electricity, lack of transmission capability. 30-50% of installed capacity is idle and only contributes to capacity payment.
We were just short of 2 - 5 MW in generation. The transmission bottle necks were the root cause as it was not able to handle optimum output.

Look at the total consumption even today there is a huge gap installed capacity and actual generation.

Furthermore almost all of the new installed capacity is imported thermal. ( Coal RLNG). They are highly unreliable in sense that like in the current international inflationary cycle we simply can not afford to run them all out because we don't have the dollars to pay for fuel.
Our energy imports figure have inflated to almost double, furthermore the fuel adjustment surcharge for the current months is making electricity more expensive.


Exports in PPP era was more than in 2013-2018.
Click to expand...
What a country thanks to Khota Biryani investments in the wrong sector
www.dawn.com

Pakistan’s unexpected dilemma: too much electricity

Large-scale construction of new power plants — largely coal-fired ones funded by China — has dramatically boosted energy capacity.
www.dawn.com
 
P

Patriot forever

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
2,257
4
4,213
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Norwegian said:
What a country thanks to Khota Biryani investments in the wrong sector
www.dawn.com

Pakistan’s unexpected dilemma: too much electricity

Large-scale construction of new power plants — largely coal-fired ones funded by China — has dramatically boosted energy capacity.
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...
The major problem is "take or pay" CONTRACTS.

Have a look at the recent LNG investment by Qatar ( private investment by a constorium of sapphire Qatar and one more local company). Its purely based on market demand and no sovereign guarantees or take or pay clause like the previous where state had to pay for the terminal/ FSRU on a daily basis.

This is how the world operates not fixed profits backed by sovereign guarantees.

Round the year fixed payments have hurt energy sector and made electricity one of the most expensive in region. THE only reason is wrong ' CONTRACTS'.
 
Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 22, 2019
4,652
-29
7,113
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Patriot forever said:
Not lack of electricity, lack of transmission capability. 30-50% of installed capacity is idle and only contributes to capacity payment.
We were just short of 2 - 5 MW in generation. The transmission bottle necks were the root cause as it was not able to handle optimum output. ...
Click to expand...
Brother, 29 GW of installed electricity for a population of 230 million is a joke. Compare that to the UK, which has around 76 GW of installed electricity for a population of 65 million.
 
P

Patriot forever

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
2,257
4
4,213
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan Space Agency said:
Brother, 29 GW of installed electricity for a population of 230 million is a joke. Compare that to the UK, which has around 76 GW of installed electricity for a population of 65 million.
Click to expand...
I know what you are saying bro, but we are not an advanced economy like UK. Comparing our per capita consumption to UK is a joke.

Even China has way less consumption than America per capita.

Electricity consumption per capita will not match UK in next 30 years.

What we needed was to plan on our projected demand and not on take or pay contracts.

Install 2-3 MW in the short term and start for long term cheaper generation to cater for future demand.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
15,794
6
24,448
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
Patriot forever said:
Round the year fixed payments have hurt energy sector and made electricity one of the most expensive in region. THE only reason is wrong ' CONTRACTS'.
Click to expand...
Patriot forever said:
What we needed was to plan on our projected demand and not on take or pay contracts.
Click to expand...
Contracts signed by Pmln experienced team 😂
C81AD475-CB7A-4F43-AEC0-7D00CAA8D74C.png

@Pakistan Space Agency
Pakistan Space Agency said:
Brother, 29 GW of installed electricity for a population of 230 million is a joke. Compare that to the UK, which has around 76 GW of installed electricity for a population of 65 million.
Click to expand...
In UK the installed capacity is actually being consumed and not idling as in Pakistan
 
Last edited:
Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 22, 2019
4,652
-29
7,113
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Patriot forever said:
I know what you are saying bro, but we are not an advanced economy like UK. Comparing our per capita consumption to UK is a joke.

Even China has way less consumption than America per capita.

Electricity consumption per capita will not match UK in next 30 years.

What we needed was to plan on our projected demand and not on take or pay contracts.

Install 2-3 MW in the short term and start for long term cheaper generation to cater for future demand.
Click to expand...
I understand not wanting to compare per capita installed capacity of Pakistan to the UK, but that's exactly what should be the target, making sure that each Pakistani has access to electricity 24/7 and how ever amount he/she requires.

Since 2008, each Government so far has installed around 5GW in each of their tenures while the population has been increasing around 3.5 million a year. So far, the three Governments have been playing catch up or just installing enough to get by.

This is not a strategy and Pakistan will never unlock the power of electricity at this rate. A far more aggressive policy needs to be pursued.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
15,794
6
24,448
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
Pakistan Space Agency said:
I understand not wanting to compare per capita installed capacity of Pakistan to the UK, but that's exactly what should be the target, making sure that each Pakistani has access to electricity 24/7 and how ever amount he/she requires.

Since 2008, each Government so far has installed around 5GW in each of their tenures while the population has been increasing around 3.5 million a year. So far, the three Governments have been playing catch up or just installing enough to get by.

This is not a strategy and Pakistan will never unlock the power of electricity at this rate. A far more aggressive policy needs to be pursued.
Click to expand...
Increasing installed capacity is not enough. You need to fix transmission system too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Norwegian
Exports register record in October, rise 17.5pc to $2.47 billion
Replies
5
Views
175
Patriot forever
P
muhammadhafeezmalik
Jul-Oct trade deficit swells 104% Year on Year
Replies
0
Views
79
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
onebyone
China trade surplus hits record $75B as Nov exports soar
Replies
3
Views
541
donkeykong
D
Sulman Badshah
Pakistan to exceed $31 billion remittances target
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
Khalidr
Khalidr
muhammadhafeezmalik
Cement: Taking the bull by the horns
Replies
0
Views
181
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom