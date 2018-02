Highest Average IQ by Country (2016 update) | List 25

The list of the 25 countries with the highest average IQ is interesting for its correlation with industrialized countries.The only exception is Mongolia, because their population of three million is too small to industrialize. Small European countries can rely on the European Union for technological and financial help. Mongolia has no equivalent access to technological assistance.The critical unanswered question is how important is average IQ to the industrialization of a country?China has a high average IQ and its industrialization was never in doubt.However, can a lower average IQ country industrialize? That has not happened yet in the world. Will it happen in our lifetime? I don't know.----------1. Hong Kong 107 (average IQ)2. South Korea 1063. Japan 1054. Taiwan 1045. Singapore 1036. Austria 1027. Germany 1028. Italy 1029. Netherlands 10210. Sweden 10111. Switzerland 10112. Belgium 10014. New Zealand 10015. United Kingdom 10016. Hungary 9917. Poland 9918. Spain 9919. Australia 9820. Denmark 9821. France 9822. Mongolia 9823. Norway 9824. United States 9825. Canada 97