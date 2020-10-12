Protest_again
"Higher-Than-Expected" Reopening In India Boosts GDP Recovery Hopes
Stock investors are taking heart from India's efforts to re-open its economy, even as the country continues on a trajectory to overtake the U.S. as the country with the most coronavirus cases. The S&P BSE Sensex's has rallied almost 11 per cent since hitting a more than two-month low on September 24, the best performance among the world's national equity benchmarks, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It is less than 2 per cent away from wiping out its losses for the year.
A Jefferies Financial Group Inc. model tracking economic recovery this week showed activity in India is already at 93 per cent of pre-Covid levels. The country is set to further relax restrictions on gatherings of people and allow schools, multiplexes and entertainment parks to reopen in some areas from October 15.
A higher-than-expected level of economic reopening, coupled with various steps from policy makers, creates an upside risk for GDP and earnings estimates, said Sameer Kalra, a strategist at Mumbai-based Target Investing. "There is a good chance that third-quarter GDP shows a recovery and then the Sensex hits a record by December," he said.
The Sensex capped its best week since early June on Friday as the central bank signaled more policy easing ahead and announced a slew of liquidity steps to support the economy. In the past few days, data showing a mild improvement in some economic indicators and optimism over earnings results from a few major firms have also helped boost investor sentiment.
India's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India posted its highest monthly sales in two years in September, as an end to a nationwide lockdown prompted dealerships to stock up ahead of a festive season.
Asia's third largest economy is set to announce third-quarter growth at the end of November. That number will be closely watched after the economy contracted by a record in the second quarter.
The Indian government has pursued a gradual re-opening and the Covid peak seems to be behind now," Jefferies strategists Mahesh Nandurkar and Abhinav Sinha wrote in a note last week as they upgraded the nation's financial stocks to overweight from neutral.
