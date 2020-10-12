What's new

"Higher-Than-Expected" Reopening In India Boosts GDP Recovery Hopes

Protest_again

Protest_again

SENIOR MEMBER
May 19, 2019
2,926
-36
2,004
Country
India
Location
India
"Higher-Than-Expected" Reopening In India Boosts GDP Recovery Hopes

Stock investors are taking heart from India's efforts to re-open its economy, even as the country continues on a trajectory to overtake the U.S. as the country with the most coronavirus cases. The S&P BSE Sensex's has rallied almost 11 per cent since hitting a more than two-month low on September 24, the best performance among the world's national equity benchmarks, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It is less than 2 per cent away from wiping out its losses for the year.

A Jefferies Financial Group Inc. model tracking economic recovery this week showed activity in India is already at 93 per cent of pre-Covid levels. The country is set to further relax restrictions on gatherings of people and allow schools, multiplexes and entertainment parks to reopen in some areas from October 15.

A higher-than-expected level of economic reopening, coupled with various steps from policy makers, creates an upside risk for GDP and earnings estimates, said Sameer Kalra, a strategist at Mumbai-based Target Investing. "There is a good chance that third-quarter GDP shows a recovery and then the Sensex hits a record by December," he said.

The Sensex capped its best week since early June on Friday as the central bank signaled more policy easing ahead and announced a slew of liquidity steps to support the economy. In the past few days, data showing a mild improvement in some economic indicators and optimism over earnings results from a few major firms have also helped boost investor sentiment.

India's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India posted its highest monthly sales in two years in September, as an end to a nationwide lockdown prompted dealerships to stock up ahead of a festive season.

Asia's third largest economy is set to announce third-quarter growth at the end of November. That number will be closely watched after the economy contracted by a record in the second quarter.

The Indian government has pursued a gradual re-opening and the Covid peak seems to be behind now," Jefferies strategists Mahesh Nandurkar and Abhinav Sinha wrote in a note last week as they upgraded the nation's financial stocks to overweight from neutral.
 
Protest_again

Protest_again

SENIOR MEMBER
May 19, 2019
2,926
-36
2,004
Country
India
Location
India
Indian economy is picking up pace. Here are the tell-tale signs of an upswing

A few macroeconomic and industry variables have begun to show noticeable growth while many others are on the mend as the Covid-19 pandemic shows signs of abating. If the current trend of moderation in cases is sustained, recovery could gather pace and yield a possible GDP upgrade — which would mean a smaller contraction in FY21 than forecast. Ashutosh R Shyam of ET Intelligence Group looks at the numbers.

Untitled-7


HOME BUYING UP
Average daily property registration in Maharashtra at 3,936 in Sept, highest since May 2019

Untitled-8


RETAIL PAYMENTS SPIKE
  • UPI, IMPS transactions at record high in Sept
  • Avg UPI transactions in past 3 mths at Rs 3.29 L cr against Rs 1.96 L cr in the previous 12 months

HIGHER E-WAY BILL AND TOLL COLLECTION

  • E-way bill volume rose 9.6% YoY to 57.4 m in Sept, highest monthly reading in 2 years
  • Intra-state e-way bills up 15% YoY in first six months; interstate up 2.2%
  • Rs 1,941 cr national e-toll mopup in Sept, up 5.4% from Feb
  • Electronic toll volume at 110.08 m in Sept, nearly equivalent of Feb level

OTHER BRIGHT SPARKS

  • RAILWAY FREIGHT: Volumes up 15% in first half of Sept
  • PASSENGER CARS: Volumes grew 31% in Sept 2020, highest in 26 mths
  • MANUFACTURING PMI: At 56.8, an 8-year high
  • SEPT EXPORTS: $27.4b, up 5.27% YoY
  • AVIATION: Weekly avg flyers at 139k for week to Sept 25, up from 38kin week to May 29
  • GST MOPUP: Rs 95,480 cr in Sept, up 4% YoY
All the negativity about the June quarter when a strict lockdown was imposed was in the past. Indian economy is fresh arose and roaring. I am hearing a lot of positive news from business front in October as well. There is talks that India is going to show a 5-6% growth in 3rd quarter.
 
Last edited:
Protest_again

Protest_again

SENIOR MEMBER
May 19, 2019
2,926
-36
2,004
Country
India
Location
India
India's farm trade becomes surplus during April-Sept as agri exports rise 43%

Basmati rice and non-basmati rise together in value terms accounted for Rs 30,781 crore or 57% of total exports of essential agri commodities during April-September this year. During this period, the country also exported onions worth Rs 2,087 crore before the imposition of Centre’s export ban.

According to the latest available data, essential agri commodities which pushed exports during the first two quarters of the current financial year include wheat (206% increase), non-basmati rice (105%), refined sugar (104%), groundnut (35%), onion (17%) and basmati rice (13%), the Times of India mentioned in a report.
 
