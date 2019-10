Mithila University



This is the first ancient Indian University to have, .introduced the

system of ‘Graduate Examination’ for declaring a student as having

completed his study. ;



Mithila is known from the time of Upanishada as a stronghold of

Brahmanical culture. King Janaka famous for his philosophical

knowledge, was the ruler of Mithila also called Videha—the birth place

of Sita who-was also named as Vaidehai in the age of Ramayana.

During the period of Mahabharta also Mithila was well known for its

brahamanical culture. ®



Mithila as a seat of learning traces the history when a School of New

Logic was founded in eleventh century A.D. by Gangesa Upadhaya. It

was further promoted by Mahashwara Thakura in the times of Akbar.



Mithila as a seat of learning chequed an all India reputation

attracting students from far! and wide for advanced studies, in logic or

Nyaya.



System of Examination



Mithila University introduced a unique system for evaluating the

competence of students to mark the completion of his study. This is

called “Salaka Priksha” method (Needle examination method). Under

this system the candidate was put to test by asking him to explain a

page of manuscript and the page was chosen by piercing a needle



revolving through the manuscript and the text pierced last by the needle

was given to the candidate to explain the same. This method of

examination is, in fact, the foundation of modem system of examination

under which the student is given to explain the questions set secretly

totally unknown to the student and from the given curriculum and a

student is asked to explain the same in the examination hall. Under the

ancient system of examination being followed by Mithila University, the

essential elements of the system were the same. The student who would

explain the given page chosen through piercing the needle satisfactorily

was awarded the diploma of Mithila University. In fact for ranking of

student the same method was followed and a great scholar Vasudeva

Sarvabhauma who went to Mithila for specializing in logic was asked to

explain all the hundred pages pierced by the needle which he did

excellently well and was awarded “Sarvabhama” (knowing all) in

recognition of his excellent performance.



One of the peculiar practice followed by the University was that

teachers would not allow to take out any copy of the text taught to the

students. This was being done to preserve the monopoly of the

University for its specialized courses of study in logic.

