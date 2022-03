fantasies fantasies or may be it's mocking sarcasm. everyone and their grandma knows that Turkey is the most eager, loyal and obedient member of NATOand regarding Iran, they have declared Pres. Putin to be the satan whereas during Imam Khomeini marhoom's times it was America who held that title. when I thought and posted here that Pres. Ahmadenejad was the greatest man ever who served the revolution, I was told by an Irani member that he was just a minion of khameni (the usurper). I did not believe it until he called on Russia to stop its 'satanic war' against Ukraine.