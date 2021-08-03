beijingwalker
High-tech Equipment Makes Debut in Drill of PLA Rocket Force Unit
Some high-tech equipment designed for personnel rescue, contamination control and monitoring in battles involving nuclear and biochemical weapons have recently made debut at a military drill by a unit of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Rocket Force on the Gobi Desert.
