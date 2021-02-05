What's new

High tech army dog tags issued to PLA border troops in Xinjiang

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
36,517
2
69,480
Country
China
Location
China
High tech army dog tags issued to PLA border troops in Xinjiang

Built-in chips contain all the personal information of the soldiers and their medical records such as blood types, fingerprints, allergies, health conditions. One can scan the QR code on the tag to get all the informations, soldiers can also use the tag as military ID which they can go to hospitals for medical help, military units for food and accommodation, transportation etc.

The tag package is issued together with PLA high tech biologically featuring watch and phone which can constantly monitor the soldier health conditions, they equiped with resolute picture taking features and Chinese Beidou global positioning system which can accuraely pinpoint soldiers locations. They also can automatically send messages and information about the soldiers when they are injured in action and tell the health condition of the wounded soldier so medics know what medical help the soldier will need first hand.


8cdcd42c54981a164ad90b.jpg


8cdcd42c54981a164b540c.jpg


8cdcd42c54981a164b630d.jpg


8cdcd42c54981a164b730e.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom