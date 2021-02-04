High tech army dog tags issued to PLA border troops in Xinjiang

Built-in chips contain all the personal information of the soldiers and their medical records such as blood types, fingerprints, allergies, health conditions. One can scan the QR code on the tag to get all the informations, soldiers can also use the tag as military ID which they can go to hospitals for medical help, military units for food and accommodation, transportation etc.The tag package is issued together with PLA high tech biologically featuring watch and phone which can constantly monitor the soldier health conditions, they equiped with resolute picture taking features and Chinese Beidou global positioning system which can accuraely pinpoint soldiers locations. They also can automatically send messages and information about the soldiers when they are injured in action and tell the health condition of the wounded soldier so medics know what medical help the soldier will need first hand.