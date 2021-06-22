High-speed trains have traveled 1.6 billion kilometers as Beijing-Shanghai route turns 10, new smart train in service on this Friday

High-speed trains have traveled 1.6 billion kilometers as Beijing-Shanghai route turns 10

In less than 10 days, the Beijing-Shanghai High Speed Rail will be 10 years old and one of the world’s fastest railway lines will introduce new smart trains on Friday. Bullet trains on the route have traveled a combined 1.6 billion kilometers, or nearly 40,000 laps around the earth in a decade. Trains have a maximum speed of 350 kilometers an hour and departure intervals of just four minutes during peak hours, while 27 percent of the country’s population live in cities along the route.