High-speed train derailment in China kills 1, injures 8

satyamev

satyamev

Oct 26, 2021
High-speed train derailment in China kills 1, injures 8

China's state broadcaster says the driver of a high-speed train was killed and eight people were injured when two cars derailed after hitting a mudslide.
"BEIJING (AP) — The driver of a high-speed train in southern China was killed and eight people were injured when two cars derailed early Saturday after hitting a mudslide, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
The accident occurred midmorning as the train was entering a tunnel in the inland southern province of Guizhou. It had been traveling on a regular route to the coastal business center of Guangzhou.
Those injured were in stable condition and the other 136 people aboard the train were evacuated safely, CCTV said."

The casualties are official figures and not to be trusted , just like the Chinese hsr.
Don't Chinese trains have any safety measures ?
First 40 died , officially, and 200 were injured in a hsr crash , and now this ?
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

Sep 20, 2008
www.google.com

An Indian commenting on train safety. 😂
 
satyamev

satyamev

Oct 26, 2021
always first with the excuses like typical han.
The shinkansen runs in the worlds most dangerous seismic zone with scores of earthquakes every year.
Not one Japanese death in a hsr crash in 60 years.
Thats Japanese technology.
Copying can take you just so far.
Rip to the dead.

you can leave if my posts are offending you.
Or use your clerical power to hand out negatives.
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

Sep 20, 2008
I wouldn’t bother rewarding you with any further negative points. Keep shit posting. Nothing of value can be expected from your account.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
So you blame Chinese train for this mudslide? besides, google Japanese train derailments, quite alot , no natural disasters involved

 
satyamev

satyamev

Oct 26, 2021
ok. shoo.

beijingwalker said:
So you blame Chinese train for this mudslide? besides, google Japanese train derailments, quite alot , not natural disasters involved
i am just worried about bilal in Bangladesh, who is keen to buy cheeni trains.
Though he recently claimed he is a rich boy and only takes flights
 

