High-speed train derailment in China kills 1, injures 8 China's state broadcaster says the driver of a high-speed train was killed and eight people were injured when two cars derailed after hitting a mudslide.

"BEIJING (AP) — The driver of a high-speed train in southern China was killed and eight people were injured when two cars derailed early Saturday after hitting a mudslide, state broadcaster CCTV reported.The accident occurred midmorning as the train was entering a tunnel in the inland southern province of Guizhou. It had been traveling on a regular route to the coastal business center of Guangzhou.Those injured were in stable condition and the other 136 people aboard the train were evacuated safely, CCTV said."The casualties are official figures and not to be trusted , just like the Chinese hsr.Don't Chinese trains have any safety measures ?First 40 died , officially, and 200 were injured in a hsr crash , and now this ?