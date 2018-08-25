High-speed railway to open, connecting Hong Kong with 44 Chinese mainland destinations (Xinhua) 08:49, August 24, 2018 A bullet train runs on the Yangxian section of Xi'an-Chengdu high-speed railway line in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 21, 2018. (Xinhua/Tang Zhenjiang) HONG KONG, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- The government of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) announced Thursday that the operating arrangements for the Hong Kong Section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link (XRL) would be commissioned on Sept. 23 to connect with the national high-speed rail network, offering direct trains to 44 destinations. Secretary for Transport and Housing of HKSAR government Frank Chan Fan said that the first train would depart at 7:00 a.m. on Sept. 23, from Hong Kong West Kowloon station (WKS) to Shenzhen North station, with the price of the second-class fare to be 86 Hong Kong dollars (about 11 U.S. dollars). Chan said that direct services to 44 Chinese mainland destinations would be on offer, among which six to be short haul destinations including Shenzhen North, Guangzhou South and other four stations, and 38 to places further afield, namely Beijing, Shanghai, Wuhan and other 35 stations. http://en.people.cn/n3/2018/0824/c90000-9493797.html *** HSR is knitting the nation together firmer, making me feel China is a small country.