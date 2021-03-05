High School Teacher's Nose and Teeth Damaged After Being Attacked With a 'Rock' in Seattle Chinatown A Japanese American woman ended up with a fractured nose and chipped teeth after she was struck with a hard object in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District last week. The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred while Noriko Nasu and her boyfriend, Michael Poffenbarger...

You see, white supremacists neo con can't even differential Chinese and Japanese. The neo-con claim they will help Japanese win back diaoyutai island but when moment came. They will wipe out all forces , be it Chinese or Japanese.Cos in white supremacists eyes, all yellow asian are enemies. I urge Japanese not to be used as tools by neo con to exterminate your own east asian races.Supporting China is the only way to ensure the prosperity and survival of east asian heritage and balance of world power.