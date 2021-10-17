What's new

High readiness preparations exercises kicked off on Sunday at Al-Dhafra Airbase in UAE with the participation of the Saudi Royal Air Force

Missile Air War Center 2021 exercise kicks off at UAE’s Al-Dhafra Airbase

October 17, 2021





ABU DHABI — The Missile Air War Center 2021 exercises kicked off Sunday at Al-Dhafra Airbase in the United Arab Emirates with the participation of the Saudi Royal Air Force (SRAF)/ F-15s SE, as well as other air forces from other friendly countries.

The exercise commander Col. Pilot Ayedh Bin Saeed Al-Qahtani, said that the exercise was prepared with the utmost professionalism and the highest levels of safety measures, benefiting from previous lessons in similar exercises, to represent the Saudi armed forces in the best possible, adding that the exercise passed through several stages, preceded by the formation of working groups and the preparatory meetings that followed.

He added that the drill aims to raise the level of combat readiness of SRAF, and support the bonds of the operational relationship between our air forces and the participating counterparts.

He noted that that the exercise included different activities including enemy air capabilities, suppressing enemy air defenses, and tactical air operations, striking hostile ground targets, detecting and destroying enemy radar sites, engaging with enemy intercepting aircraft, conducting strategic attack operations and air support operations for ground forces.



He concluded that the participation of air forces from multiple countries in the exercise helps to develop scenarios that are very similar to what can happen on the ground, and also enables the aircrews to communicate with their participating peers, which will equip the participants' practical experiences that contribute to performing the tasks to the fullest. — SPA

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1449865304515956741

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1449072589482061824
 
LOL, hope the Ansarallah drones don't gate crash the "high readiness". Saudi and the Emiratis can't fight their way out of a paper bag, even according to Donald Trump.
 
Darius77 said:
LOL, hope the Ansarallah drones don't gate crash the "high readiness". Saudi and the Emiratis can't fight their way out of a paper bag, even according to Donald Trump.
Click to expand...
That is why the houthis get smashed on daily basis they are losing on daily now 160 like pest. By the way quit the tough talking try your luck and see what what happens. You will get knackered pregnant again totally like what happened to the sassinds don't get ahead of yourself little majoos..

GULF dick is on viagra it won't come down for anything if you wanna climb on it be my guest
 
