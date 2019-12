Hi Everyone @Oscar @Windjammer @Everyone elseI have recently seen four marriages dissolving and family going into disarray with destruction of family and children. This is all what i have seen in last one year. All have come from our military class and not the high officers class but from relatively decently educated middle grade young officers class. The divorce rates are already astonishingly high in civilian classes and that is all due to the 'faminine revolution' and rules being drafted in legislature giving females unprecedented rights in name of female liberty. Most certainly these females living with young officers are not oppressed, they come from good origins, have good education. They are not like the poor unducated class. This is bizzare and i was distressed with that. In one case, the female not only destroyed the life of the young man but also took away the children and now he has to present himself to court every month to meet his children. In this case, the female's father is a former brigadere and he has concieved several bogus charges against him in addition to divorce ( i say they are bogus, because i know the family for 25 years atleast).This is all happened when we have embarked on dajjals feminist revolution and started drafting all kind of pro-female legalities and rules changing the balance between male and female as ordained by Allah SWT. I feel shattered to see this. We need to kickstart a campaign to stop this fanatic course of destruction.