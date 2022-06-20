What's new

High ranking serving military officer demands COAS General Bajwa's resignation: Major Adil (retired)

Genghis khan1

I guess this is the Bajwa crew.
 
imadul

When people came out even a powerful man holding three positions, it is other matter two were fake: president and Field Marshall, Ayub Khan has to go.
Bajra is not Ayub. He shall face hangman noose. He has made whole army hostage to his personal interests.
 
Goritoes

Anyone who has a Iota of Honor, Dignity and Love for Pakistan would want to see Bajwa gone and Army not interfering in Political matters. Hazrat Omar RA has sacked Khalid Bin Waleed in the middle of battle of Yarmook because people starting to believing that victory was coming because of Khalid RA not Allah, Khalid Bin Waleed RA was just a General of Army of Muslims and he was under the command of Khalifa-e-Waqt which was Umar Khattab RA, Try that in Pakistan. But i bet everyone in Pakistan Army to be fully confirm Janaati Muslim while going against the basic fundamentals rules of Islamic Governing system.
 
Dalit

There is disagreement within Pak armed forces. There is no doubt about that. I wouldn't be surprised if there is a split among serving officers.
 
Adnan12333

I don’t know I have seen a few videos where Indian army on patrolling duty crossed loc and entered in Azad Kashmir and no body noticed
 

