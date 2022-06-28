High quality Oil was found in the "Çukurova 1 and Çukurova 2" research fields affiliated with the Turkish Petroleum Corporation in Adana

Adana'da iki kuyuda yüksek kaliteli petrol bulundu! Rezerv değeri yaklaşık 1 milyar dolar Adana'da petrol arama çalışmaları yapılan iki kuyuda yüksek kaliteli petrol bulunduğunu açıklayan Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, bulunan petrolün rezerv değerinin yaklaşık 1 milyar dolar olduğunu belirtti. Kabine Toplantısı sonrası konu hakkında açıklama yapan Erdoğan, 'Aynı sahada 8 yeni kuyu daha...

Çin'den sonraki ikinci büyük rezerv alanı! Eskişehir'de kuruluyor: Zafer Şahin nadir toprağın detayları aktardı Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Kabine toplantısı sonrası enerjide atılacak yeni adımlarla ilgili flaş açıklamalarda bulundu. Zafer Şahin, Eskişehir'deki kurulacak üretim tesisini CNN TÜRK'te değerlendirdi.

High quality oil was found in two wells in Adana where oil exploration was carried out. The economic reserve value of the first 2 wells, one of which is 425 meters deep and the other 358 meters deep, has been calculated as approximately 1 billion dollars.Work has been started so that 8 more wells will be drilled in the same field and production will begin in 10 wells in total.Currently, reserve determination activities continue in 7-8 different regions in Turkiye based on very positive findings.Turkiye is a foreign-dependent country in terms of both oil and natural gas needs. However, the ongoing national exploration and operation efforts of the Turkish Petroleum Corporation in recent years continue to yield results.Turkiye's ultimate goal is to completely end foreign dependency on all fossil fuels within 20 years. In accordance with this state policy, great progress has been made not only in natural gas oil exploration and extraction activities, but also in the production of lithium batteries on a global scale, reducing carbon emissions in cities, nuclear energy and especially in industrial structuring based on renewable energy.In parallel, the production of rare elements has also been set as a priority. A new step is being taken in the production and transformation of mines, which are an integral part of technological independence, into final products.Industrial steps are being taken strongly in order to enter this area where our country has been kept out of with various campaigns, obstructions and difficulties in the past. Eskişehir Beylikova is the second largest reserve area in the world after China in this sense. The production facility installation here continues. After trial productions, the region will become an industrial center. When the first facility reaches full capacity, it will process 570 thousand tons of ore annually and produce 10 thousand tons of rare earth oxides, 72 thousand tons of barite, 70 thousand tons of fluorite and 250 tons of thorium.The discovery in Eskişehir Beylikova is a historical threshold that will change Turkiye's future. It is an area that is even much more strategic than natural gas discoveries and can create higher added value.If Turkiye can support its continued transformation in the tech-based industry by increasing the capacity of energy, fossil fuels, rare earth elements and other strategic minerals, it will increase its position and power several times in the near future.