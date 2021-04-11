What's new

High profile Terrorist killed in CTD raid in Rawalpindi - April 2021 .

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1381059330036883459



By: News Desk Published: 11:14 PM, 10 Apr, 2021

Terror suspect killed in CTD raid in Rawalpindi, three flee

A suspected terrorist was killed while three others fled when personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Punjab Police, carried out an intelligence-based raid on their hideout in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

According to the CTD, the suspected terrorist who was killed in the operation was identified as Niaz. He was on CTD’s list of the most wanted criminals and there was a Rs6 million prize money on his head. He was involved in a suicide attack on Punjab Home Minister Colonel Shuja Khanzada a few years ago. Besides religious figures, Niaz was involved in terror attacks on police and intelligence personnel.

Police say that Niaz was the second most wanted criminal in Punjab and these terrorists were associated with the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan and Lashkar-i-Jhangvi. Qari Sohail and Niaz attacked an intelligence officer and his office with the help of two of their accomplices.

Reporter: Usman Javed




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1380949244039811077
 
