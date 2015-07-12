/ Register

High-level meet on coastal security in Goa tomorrow

Discussion in 'Indian Defence Forum' started by Hindustani78, Jul 12, 2015.

    Ministry of Home Affairs

    12-July, 2015 19:43 IST
    Union Home Minister to Chair Consultative Committee Meeting of MHA tomorrow

    The Union Home Minister, Shri Rajnath Singh will Chair the Consultative Committee Meeting of the Ministry of Home Affairs tomorrow, in Goa. He will review the country's coastal security with the Members of Parliament attached to the Home Ministry that will also be attended by Ministers of State for Home Affairs, Shri Kiren Rijiju and Shri Haribhai Parathibhai Chaudhary, the Ministers of Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and top security experts at a high-level meeting.

    The steps being taken to strengthen India's coastline as its security has become vital will be discussed. As many as 18 members of Lok Sabha and 10 members of Rajya Sabha will also participate in the day-long meeting.

    ***



    High-level meet on coastal security in Goa tomorrow

    New Delhi, Jul 12, 2015, (PTI)
    [​IMG]
    With 26/11 Mumbai terror attack still fresh in mind, Home Minister Rajnath Singh will tomorrow review the country's coastal security with 32 law makers and top security experts at a high-level meeting in Goa.

    Singh will chair the meeting of the Consultative Committee of MPs attached to the Home Ministry that will also be attended by Ministers of State for Home Kiren Rijiju and Haribhai Chaudhary, Ministers of Parliamentary Affairs Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

    They will discuss with top security experts the steps being taken to strengthen India's 7,517 km long coastline as its security became vital since terrorists of 26/11 attacks reached Mumbai sailing through the Arabian Sea from Karachi.

    As many as 18 members of Lok Sabha and 10 of Rajya Sabha will participate in the day-long meeting.

    Coastal security of the country has been reviewed comprehensively at various levels and it is one of the top security priority, a Home Ministry official said.

    Under the ongoing Coastal Security Scheme, around 100 coastal police stations have been operationalised.

    Coast Guard, in consultation with States and Union Territories have also been carried out vulnerability/gap analysis to assess the additional requirements in respect of police stations, check posts, out posts, vehicles, boats etc.

    Based on this assessment, a comprehensive proposal, named as Phase-II of the Coastal Security Scheme, is being implemented.

    According to the budget for 2015-16, a provision of Rs 710 crore has been made for setting up of mobile check posts in the coastal areas of the country for better surveillance to check illegal activities.

    Government had earmarked Rs 150 crore in the last budget.

    Recently, the Union Cabinet had decided to install tracking devices in small fishing vessels free of cost to monitor their movement and curb security threat along the coastline.

    The coastal security has been topping the agenda of the previous as well as present government keeping in mind the Mumbai terror strikes in 2008.

    Lack of surveillance along the coastal line had allowed 10 terrorists to sail to Mumbai from Pakistan and carry out the worst ever terrorist attack in India on November 26, 2008 that left 166 people dead.

    The Home Ministry is also in the process of installation of transponders "free of cost" in fishing vessels below 20 metres in length for the purpose of tracking their movement up to a distance of 50-km from the coastline.

    India's long coastline, which runs along nine states and four Union Territories, poses a variety of security concerns that include landing of arms and explosives at isolated spots on the coast besides infiltration or exfiltration of anti-national elements.
     
    Ministry of Home Affairs
    13-July, 2015 16:43 IST
    34 More Coastal Police Stations to be operationalized shortly: Rajnath Singh

    Consultative Committee of Ministry of Home Affairs meets in Goa

    The Union Home Minister, Shri Rajnath Singh has said that 34 more Coastal Police Stations will be operationalised shortly in seven coastal states and Union Territories including Goa, West Bengal, Lakshdweep, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. He was addressing the Consultative Committee Meeting of the Ministry of Home Affairs today at Panaji in Goa, which discussed in detail the Maritime Security issues including coastal, offshore and high seas.

    The Union Home Minister said that coastal security is an important feature in India's security planning and the coasts have defined our geographical boundaries for centuries. The vulnerability of our coastline came to the fore in 1993 when explosives used in Mumbai serial blasts were smuggled through sea route, he added. Shri Rajnath Singh said that when terrorists trained by Pakistan reached Mumbai in 2008 to launch an attack, they took the sea route and the Centre has taken several steps since then to secure our coastline. India's coastline is 7,516 kms long and several important cities and strategic installations are located on its coast, he added.

    Shri Rajnath Singh said that our Coastal Security network is a three tier system involving the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and Marine Police and we have achieved better coordination among the security agencies. Shri Rajnath Singh said as a part of strengthening Indian Coast Guard, two new Regional Headquarters have been established at Gandhinagar and Kolkata besides three new district headquarters at Port Blair, Puducherry and Kavaratti. The Director General, Coast Guard has been designated as Commander of Coastal Command and the Coast Guard has made Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in consultation with all stakeholders for better coordination among agencies. Based on these SOPs, several joint exercises have been carried out in all coastal states and UTs. He added that the Ministry of Home Affairs has also laid down a detailed SOP on functioning of Coastal Police Stations in the country.

    Deliberating on Coastal Security initiatives, Shri Rajnath Singh said, for a better coordination between the Centre and State Agencies for Coastal Security, the National Committee on Strengthening Maritime and Coastal Security will review timely implementation of various proposals and other important matters pertaining to maritime and coastal security. He expressed a need for effective coordination amongst various Central Ministries and Agencies and the coastal State Governments and Union Territories.

    All the members made valuable suggestions on the subject and the Union Home Minister assured that their suggestions have been noted and will be implemented after examination in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

    The meeting was attended amongst others by the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Kiren Rijiju and members of Lok Sabha, - Dr. Bhagirath Prasad, Smt. Geetha Kothapalli, Shri Harichandara Deoram Chavan, Shri Hukum Singh, Shri Nalin Kumar Kateel, Shri Tariq Hameed Karra, Dr. Thokchom Meinya and Shri Mohd. Ali Khan, Shri Shantaram Naik, Shri Sharad Pawar from Rajya Sabha. The Union Home Secretary, Shri L.C. Goyal also attended the meeting along with senior officers of MHA and Indian Coast Guard.

    ***

    The Union Home Minister, Shri Rajnath Singh addressing the Consultative Committee Meeting of the Ministry of Home Affairs on coastal security, in Panaji, Goa on July 13, 2015. The Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Kiren Rijiju is also seen.
    [​IMG]
    The Union Home Minister, Shri Rajnath Singh addressing the Consultative Committee Meeting of the Ministry of Home Affairs on coastal security, in Panaji, Goa on July 13, 2015. The Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Kiren Rijiju and the Union Home Secretary, Shri L.C. Goyal are also seen.
    [​IMG]
     
    Ministry of Home Affairs
    14-July, 2015 20:41 IST
    Members of Consultative Committee of MHA inspected activities of Indian Coast Guard

    The meeting of Parliamentary Consultative Committee was held at Panaji, Goa yesterday under the Chairmanship of the Union Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh. During the meeting, the Union Home Minister applauded the efforts put in by Indian Coast Guard in coordinating various activities related to strengthening of Coastal Security mechanism.

    The committee members accompanied by Inspector General, VSR Murthy, Deputy Director General (Operations & Coastal Security), Coast Guard Headquarters also visited the Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 11, Goa for an overview of the Remote Operating Station (ROS), Goa. The ROS, Goa is part of the Coast Guard project of Coastal Surveillance Network (CSN). The Phase-I has 46 Radar Stations (36 on the mainland and 06 on the Lakshadweep Islands, 04 in A&N Islands) and the Phase-II of the project shall include additional 38 Radar Stations. With the completion of these Radar Stations, the Indian coastline shall have near gap free electronic surveillance of the entire coastline.

    The delegation, thereafter, visited the Indian Coast Guard Ship Samudra Prahari, the state-of-the-art Pollution Control Specialised Vessel, for firsthand knowledge of Coast Guard operations.

    ***

    The members of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs being given a briefing by the Indian Coast Guard on Coastal Security during their visit to Goa on July 13, 2015.[​IMG]

    The Deputy Director General (Operations & Coastal Security), Coast Guard Headquarters, Inspector General V.S.R. Murthy briefing the members of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Coastal Security during their visit to Goa on July 13, 2015.[​IMG]
     
    NEW DELHI: A meeting of Parliamentary Consultative Committee was held at Panaji, Goa under the Chairmanship of Home Minister Rajnath Singh on July 14, 2015 to inspect the activities of Indian Coast Guard.

    Rajnath Singh applauded the efforts put in by Indian Coast Guard in coordinating various activities related to strengthening of Coastal Security mechanism.

    The committee members accompanied by Inspector General, VSR Murthy, Deputy Director General (Operations & Coastal Security), Coast Guard Headquarters also visited the Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 11 for an overview of the Remote Operating Station (ROS).

    The ROS, Goa is part of the Coast Guard project of Coastal Surveillance Network (CSN). The Phase-I has 46 Radar Stations (36 on the mainland and 06 on the Lakshadweep Islands, 04 in A&N Islands) and the Phase-II of the project shall include additional 38 Radar Stations.

    With the completion of these Radar Stations, the Indian coastline shall have near gap free electronic surveillance of the entire coastline.

    The delegation also visited the Indian Coast Guard Ship Samudra Prahari, the state-of-the-art Pollution Control Specialised Vessel for firsthand knowledge of Coast Guard operations.
     
    Fishers stranded in deep sea for 4 days rescued by Coast Guard
    Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 16, 2015, (PTI)
    Cost Guard today rescued three Kerala fishermen, drifting in deep sea for the past four days without food and water after their country craft overturned accidentally off the state coast.

    The fishermen managed to climb on top of the 'vallom' (traditional country craft) and were drifting after it overturned in a sudden rush of waves when a merchant vessel passed nearby about 70 km off Poovar near here, Coastal police and Coast Guard said.

    On information this morning from a merchant vessel about the sighting of the craft, a coastguard ship which was already in search of them and a Dornier aircraft were sent to the area for coordinated search and the fishermen were located and brought to the shore this evening, a Coast Guard release said.

    According to police, Joey Lopez (48), Soosapakiyam (58) and Peter (62) had put out to sea from nearby Vizhinjam on July 12 evening.

    When they were about 40 nautical miles off the coast, a merchant vessel passed nearby in the wee hours of the following day and in the sudden rush of waves the craft overturned, throwing the trio into waters.

    However, they managed to climb on top of the overturned craft and were drifting. They called out for help to several passing vessels, but apparently none saw them, police said.

    The Coast Guard release said they had received information of the missing fishermen from Thiruvananthapuram Collector on July 14 and immediately a search was launched.
    A coast guard ship and aircraft from Kochi and marine enforcement boats were pressed into service. Another CG ship from Kochi, on routine surveillance off Kerala coast, was also diverted for the search.

    Coast Guard Maritime Coordination Centre (Mumbai) activated International Safety Net which passes information to all merchant ships passing through the area to provide necessary assistance.

    This morning, Coast Guard authorities received information from a merchant vessel "M V Smyrni" on the sighting of the three fishermen over a capsized craft off Poovar coast.
     
    Updated: July 18, 2015 07:48 IST
    Indigenous integrated coastal surveillance soon - The Hindu

    [​IMG]

    A chink in India’s coastal security armour is that unlike bigger vessels (300-tonne ones and above) that are mandatorily fitted with automatic identification system (AIS) — which provides for automatic locating and tracking — the thousands of smaller vessels operating along the country’s shores are largely unaccounted for, necessitating physical authentication of their identity.

    This is set to be passé, if the multi-sensor network developed by the communication cluster laboratories of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is chosen to replace the predominantly Israeli sensor suite in the Coastal Surveillance Network steered by the Coast Guard during the project’s Phase-II expansion.

    The fully indigenous network — known as the Integrated Coastal Surveillance System — capable of mounting real-time surface and subsurface surveillance over the coastal seas is in the final stages of pilot-testing and trials at coastal Kochi in Kerala, confirm defence sources.

    The system has taken about four years to attain a certain level of maturity.

    Assembly and trials

    Dehradun-based Defence Electronics Application Laboratory (DEAL) has developed the Indian AIS while the coastal surveillance radar for the package has been developed by the Electronics and Radar Development Establishment (LRDE) in Bengaluru, and the electro-optical sight by the Instruments Research and Development Establishment (IRDE) in Dehradun. The Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR) in Bengaluru has developed the software and the Kochi-based Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL) has put together the underwater sensors (the diver detection system) besides coordinating the project assembly and trials.

    Nearly 150 boats — in the under 20-tonne category — operating along the Kochi coast have been fitted with the Indian AIS (IAIS) for trials. Radars have been set up at Aroor, Malippuram, and Fort Kochi.

    “The beauty of the project is that it’s all done in-house. The trials have given encouraging results, with just the fine-tuning left to be done now. The network can be scaled up for deployment along the country’s 7,500 km coastline,” revealed a top source.

    “Given the asymmetric threats posed by smaller craft, a tracking system for vessels regardless of their size is a hugely positive development. Better still, if the system is indigenous, developed by DRDO labs and productionised for trials by the Machilipatnam unit of Bharat Electronics,” he added.

    Once operational, the IAIS can be integrated with the IMO-mandated AIS. While the prototype of the IAIS made for trials cost about Rs.25,000 apiece, volume production will render it far cheaper and affordable to boatmen, said another official.

    In return for equipping their boats with the IAIS, fishermen will get weather and fish shoal data from INCOIS (Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services) relayed to the system, which will double up as a distress alert beacon, he pointed out.
     
    Ministry of Defence
    24-July, 2015 16:35 IST
    Coastal Security

    The Indian Coast Guard has a total strength of 11,474 Personnel in various ranks. The ICG acts on actionable inputs provided by various national and state intelligence agencies. Based on these inputs ICG conducted 120 operations from 1st January 2012 to 15th July 2015.

    The Government, after conducting the vulnerability/gap analysis along the coastline of the coastal States/Union Territories, has formulated a Coastal Security Scheme (CSS) with a view to strengthen security of the coastline of the country. Under Phase-I of the CSS, a total number of 73 Coastal Police Stations, 97 Check-Posts, 58 Out-Posts and 30 Barracks were established in all the coastal States/UTs. Similarly, 131 Coastal Police Stations, 60 Jetties and 10 Marine Operation Centers have been sanctioned to all the coastal States/UTs under Phase-II of the CSS.

    No such proposal is under consideration. However, Government attaches utmost importance to nation’s coastal security and surveillance. Review and monitoring of coastal security mechanism is a continuous process. Several measures to strengthen Coastal Security, including improving surveillance mechanism and enhanced patrolling by security agencies following an integrated approach have been put in place. Joint operational exercises are conducted on regular basis among Navy, Coast Guard, Coastal Police, customs and others. The intelligence mechanism has been streamlined through the creation of Joint Operation Centers and multi-agency coordination mechanism. Installation of radars covering the country’s coastline and islands is also an essential part of this process. Deployment of assets is done as per threat inputs/perceptions and requirements. The Coast Guard has been adequately equipped to face the challenges of national security and the role assigned to it by the Government.

    This information was given by Defence Minister Shri Manohar Parrikar in a written reply to Shri Ramesh Chander Kaushik and others in Lok Sabha today.

    *****************
     
    [​IMG]
    C. Sylendra Babu (second from left), ADGP, Coastal Security Group, addressing a security meeting in Ramanathapuram on Friday; Collector K. Nanthakumar (left) and CSG SP V. Vanitha and Indian Coast Guard Mandapam Station Commandant H.H. More are seen.— Photo: L. BALACHANDAR

    500 seafarers to guard marine areas - The Hindu
    Rameswaram to get six more marine police stations
    On the lines of Home Guards personnel, 500 seafarers would be entrusted with the task of guarding marine areas along the coastal districts in the State, said Additional Director General of Police (Coastal Security Group) Sylendra Babu here on Friday.

    He was addressing a coordination meeting chaired by Collector K. Nanthakumar, in which officers from various Central and State government organisations, including Customs, Coast Guard, Navy and Fisheries Department, participated.

    Later, talking to reporters, Mr. Babu said that with the idea of strengthening marine patrolling, the State government had taken a number of proactive initiatives.

    Chief Minister Jayalalithaa declared open 11 marine police stations on June 25 through videoconferencing, and now there was a marine police station in every 20 km in the coastal districts. This would certainly help in intensifying patrolling by the Coastal Security Group.

    Rameswaram, which had two marine police stations, would get six more.

    Likewise, the Coastal Security Group had been given additional speed boats with state-of-the-art gadgets.

    Seamless coordination and exchange of information among officials of different State and Central agencies would make them ready to face challenges from smugglers and other antisocial elements, he said.
     
    17th Fast Patrol Vessel for Coast Guard launched | Zee News
    Last Updated: Thursday, July 30, 2015 - 17:58


    Kochi: Cochin Shipyard today launched the seventeenth of the 20 Fast Patrol Vessels (BY 517) being built for Indian Coast Guard.


    The vessel named 'ICGS ARUSH' was launched by Jyothi Devanand, wife of DIG G Devanand, Coast Guard Refit and Production Superintendent, Kochi in a simple ceremony at Cochin Shipyard.

    Chairman and Managing Director of CSL Cmde K Subramaniam, DIG M V Pathak, Commander District IV and other senior officials of CSL and ICG were present on the occasion.

    CSL has so far delivered 13 vessels in the 20 vessel series and the fourteenth vessel ICGS APOORVA is scheduled for delivery on July 31, 2015, a CSL statement said.

    The thirteenth vessel ICGS ANMOL was handed over to the Indian Coast Guard on June 1, 2015.

    Fifteenth and sixteenth vessels have been launched and are on sea trial and will be delivered to ICG once the process gets over, a shipyard official said.

    PTI
     
    Elite strike force in the making - The Hindu

    [​IMG]
    Andhra Pradesh DGP J.V. Ramudu coming out of the Coastal Police Station after inaugurating it at Pudimadaka in Visakhapatnam district.— Photo: C.V. Subrahmanyam

    Proposals sent to Centre to raise two battalions of Marine Police
    The nascent Coastal Security Police (CSP) or more commonly known as the Marine Police is set to become an elite strike force.

    Speaking after inaugurating the Coastal Security Police station at Pudimadaka, located about 40-km from here, on Friday Director General of Police J.V. Ramudu said a proposal has been sent to the Centre to raise two battalions of Indian Marine Police on the lines of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB).

    IRB are elite units sanctioned to states, which are equipped and trained to deal with specific situation such as cordon and search operations, combing operation, counter ambush, counter insurgency and VVIP security.

    The men of the Indian Marine Battalion will have a similar kind of operating scope and training and will be raised locally but funded Centrally, said Mr. Ramudu.

    Emphasising on the need of a crack marine police force, he said, “post 26/11 terror attack at Mumbai, the need for strengthening the coastal security has increased. AP has got a long coastline of about 974 km and with about 400 potential landing points. This apart, we will be having about 14 major ports in the coming future, with equally potential strategic industries in the hinterland. All these call for an enhanced coastal security set-up,” he said.

    Admitting that the police force in the State and especially the CSP was seriously short-staffed, he said proposals have been sent to recruit and induct at least 14,000 men and women into the force. “A part of the new recruits will be allotted to CSP after undergoing a proper training at the upcoming Coastal Security Training Academy at Machilipatnam,” said Mr. Ramudu.
     
    AP seeks central sanction for more marine police battalions - The Siasat Daily

    Visakhapatnam: An acute staff shortage faced by Andhra Pradesh’s Coastal Security Police (CSP) has forced the state to knock at the centre’s door for sanction of two marine police battalions, a senior police official said here today.

    Director General of Police J V Ramudu admitted CSP’s staff shortage and poor infrastructure after inaugurating the newly constructed marine police station at Pudimadaka area under the Atchutapuram mandal in the district today.

    The police official said that two additional CSP police battalions would be raised for Andhra Pradesh entirely through direct recruitment and be funded by the Centre on the lines of the Indian Reserve Battalion.

    After Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh has the second longest coastline of 974.6 km in India, ranging from Srikakulam to Nellore, with around 400 potential landing points, the police official said.

    Underlining the need to strengthen coastal security, the AP police chief said that the state would have 14 major ports in the future, with strategic industries in the hinterland, which needs to be protected by an enhanced coastal security set-up, the police official said.

    He said that the CSP would emerge as an elite force in Andhra Pradesh in a few years on par with elite anti-Maoist force Greyhounds, after the proposed Marine Police Training Institute comes up at Machilipatnam in Nellore.

    He said that to fill up 14,000 vacancies in all categories (constables, sub-inspectors and DSPs) in the police department, the AP state government is likely to recruit more number of police personnel.

    There is also a proposal to appoint qualified youth from the fishing community as Special Police Officers and homeguards in the CSP at seaside villages along the coast, he said.

    A proposal has been sent to set up ten checkposts and five outposts at strategic places in addition to the existing 21 marine police stations in Andhra Pradesh and add 30 fast interceptor boats to the force by March 2016, he said.

    The government has placed orders for 30 fast interceptor boats with Garden Reach Shipbuilding and Engineers, Kolkata at an estimated cost of Rs 60 crore, adding that presently the CSP has only 18 such boats, he said.
     
    [​IMG]
    In appreciation:C. Sylendra Babu, Additional Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu Coastal Security Group, handing over certificate to marine commando at a programme in Tuticorin on Friday.

    Updated: August 22, 2015 06:01 IST
    ‘Scuba diving training must for all marine commandos’ - The Hindu

    Thirty commandos of CSG attend five-day workshop
    Thirty marine commandos of Tamil Nadu Coastal Security Group (CSG) were exposed to various skills and responsibilities during a five-day workshop on ‘SCUBA diving, snorkelling, First Aid procedures, marine environment, biodiversity and climate change,’ which concluded here on Friday evening.

    The training programme was organised jointly by CSG and Suganthi Devadason Marine Research Institute (SDMRI), Tuticorin. Snorkelling training was given to all commandos while open water SCUBA (Self Contained Underwater Breathing Apparatus) diving was conducted to three select people including Additional Director General of Police, CSG, C. Sylendra Babu by Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) certification and two marine commandos by a certified scuba instructor from SDMRI K. Diraviya Raj.

    At the end of the successful dive training, Dr. Babu said at the present scenario SCUBA diving training is important to all marine commandos to safeguard the coast and people from sea-based threats. He insisted the commandos about being fearless.

    Further, Dr. Babu also pointed out the importance of marine organisms and the necessity to conserve them, especially the endangered species.

    Curb illegal trade

    The knowledge of protected marine species would help the marine commandos to restrict illegal poaching and trade.

    Moreover, the CSG personnel would be trained on identifying the protected species and also be briefed about the importance of the marine environment in batches.

    But, it was a different day out for Superintendent of Police, Ashwin M. Kotnis, who also joined the ADGP for dive training. He said that he enjoyed the beauty of marine life, the rich coral reefs in particular along Tuticorin coast.

    The commandos were explained about the marine biodiversity, its conservation and utilisation, impact due to climate change, protected species conservation and coast zone management.

    At valedictory function, certificates were issued to all commandos by Dr. Babu at SDMRI. Mr. Kotnis, J. K. Patterson Edward, Director of the Institute, C. Muhesh Jeyakumar, Tuticorin Marine Inspector of Police and others attended.
     
    The Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Shipping, Shri Nitin Gadkari releasing the Vision Document at the 16th meeting of Maritime States Development Council (MSDC), in Goa on August 24, 2015. The Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Shipping, Shri P. Radhakrishnan and other dignitaries are also seen.[​IMG]
    The Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Shipping, Shri Nitin Gadkari addressing at the 16th meeting of Maritime States Development Council (MSDC), in Goa on August 24, 2015. The Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Shipping, Shri P. Radhakrishnan and other dignitaries are also seen.[​IMG]
     
    Coast Guard, Navy and Marine police and local fishermen carry out rescue work after a passenger boat collided with a fishing boat and capsized off Fort Kochi.
    [​IMG]
     
    Updated: September 1, 2015 05:52 IST
    Fishermen net rocket shell - The Hindu

    [​IMG]
    The rocket shell being handed over to the police on Monday.— Photo: Special Arrangement

    Fishermen from Kanyakumari netted a rocket shell in the sea near Chinna Muttom on Monday.

    Vincent and three others had ventured into the sea from Chinna Muttom on Sunday night. When they were fishing one and half nautical miles from the shore, they found a metal object like a rocket-shell weighing over 12 kg and measuring 2 feet in their net. They immediately alerted the Coastal Security Zone (CSZ) personnel, who recovered the shell .

    An official attached to CSZ told The Hindu the Bomb Disposal Squad from Madurai has been summoned to defuse it. Fishermen had netted a few rocket shells in 2007 in Kanyakumari.

    ICG interceptor boat decommissioned - The Hindu
    Updated: September 1, 2015 05:52 IST
    Indian Coast Guard interceptor boat C-138 was decommissioned at Tuticorin Port on Monday.

    According to a statement from ICG, Tuticorin station, the boat was inducted into ICG on May 19, 1995 and was commissioned on September 4 in 1996.

    The boat was based at Mandapam since commissioning and shifting prior to Tuticorin in 2012. This boat was actively involved in humanitarian assistance, search and rescue operations, anti-smuggling and anti-poaching operations along the Tamil Nadu coast.

    Besides, this boat also provided seaward security off Rameshwaram. It also actively participated in the security exercise ‘Operation Parakram, ‘Operation Hamla’ and ‘Operation Sentinel’. Moreover, this boat actively supported helicopter operations in Palk Bay and Gulf of Mannar, the statement added.

    Coast Guard evacuees injured Chinese national from a ship - The Hindu

    Updated: September 1, 2015 01:47 IST

    The Coast Guard personnel here have co-ordinated the evacuation of a Chinese national who needed medical treatment on a ship which was on passage from Port Al Jubail in Saudi Arabia to Singapore about 50 nautical miles off New Mangalore.

    When the ship arrived here on Sunday he was evacuated and admitted in a hospital here, according to a coast guard release.

    It said that the personnel here coordinated the successful evacuation of a 38-year-old injured Chinese national, Jhejiang Li, Chief Engineer from the merchant vessel -- m.v APL Detroit, a Singapore-registered 328-metre-long container carrier.

    The Master of the merchant vessel called up Indian Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) at Mumbai from sea at 4 pm seeking assistance for medical evacuation of the engineer who suffered serious eye injury. “The ship, which was about 50 nautical miles off New Mangalore, was diverted towards the New Mangalore Port.”

    On receipt of the information from MRCC, coast guard personnel here swung into action and kept its units standby for medical evacuation. It also coordinated with all agencies concerned.

    The injured crew was evacuated with the assistance of New Mangalore Port Trust and shifted to a private hospital in Mangaluru at 11.55 pm. The condition of the crew is stable, it said.

    Fishing boat rescued

    In another case, a fishing boat ‘Sri Master’ with 10 crew members had developed engine problem on August 28.

    On receipt of information, Indian Coast Guard Ship Amartya and interceptor boat C-420 were tasked from New Mangalore and Karwar, respectively, in different areas to search the distressed boat and render assistance. ICGS Amartya located the boat off Honnavar at a distance of 17 nautical miles in early hours on August 31.

    Technical team from ICGS Amartya boarded the boat and found crankshaft broken. The release said that all the crew are found to be healthy. It said that the owner of the boat has been contacted by the Coast Guard. The boat is being escorted to Bhatkal, it added.
     
