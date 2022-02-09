What's new

High-level army huddle briefed on recent incidents in Balochistan

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
25,737
11
26,252
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

High-level army huddle briefed on recent incidents in Balochistan

Dawn.comPublished February 9, 2022 - Updated about 3 hours ago




8
Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa chairs the Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi, on Wednesday. — Photo via ISPR

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa chairs the Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi, on Wednesday. — Photo via ISPR
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the 247th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, where a comprehensive briefing on the security situation in the country, particularly the recent terror attacks in Balochistan, was given.
Gen Bajwa expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of the army’s formations and safeguards in place for the defence of the country, a statement by the military's media wing said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1491389891519066119
According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the army's top brass paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the country while "valiantly repulsing recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan & inflicting heavy losses on them".
Terrorists had attempted to attack security forces' camps in Balochistan's Panjgur and Naushki in two separate attacks last week. The attacks had been "successfully repulsed" and 20 terrorists were killed in a clearance operation, the military's media wing had said at the time.
During the high-level meeting today, the participants were apprised of measures being employed to counter "hostile efforts to destabilise Pakistan".
"We have come a long way in our fight against terrorism. Armed forces, with the support of the nation, have conducted successful operations against terrorists of all hues and colours," the army chief told the participants.
Gen Bajwa said desperate attempts by terrorists for their revival won’t be allowed to succeed.
"We will eliminate all remnants of terrorists, their abettors & accomplices whatever is the cost," the COAS emphasised.
He directed all formations of the armed forces to concentrate on maintaining high standards of basic military training to ensure effective execution of operations in their respective domains.
 
W

White privilege

MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 7, 2022
3
0
5
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
"We will eliminate all remnants of terrorists, their abettors & accomplices whatever is the cost"

About time Bajwa sahab that you started using Raheel Sharif's words.We are paying the cost already.Time to induce cost on the enemy.
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
5,229
2
9,471
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
White privilege said:
"We will eliminate all remnants of terrorists, their abettors & accomplices whatever is the cost"

About time Bajwa sahab that you started using Raheel Sharif's words.We are paying the cost already.Time to induce cost on the enemy.
Click to expand...

Take what he says with a pinch of pink salt.

Enigma SIG said:
If Bajwa doesn't stop the terrorists he will go down in history as the Cuck of Army Staff
Click to expand...

He wouldn't do shit --
 
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

SENIOR MEMBER
May 2, 2011
7,873
1
12,093
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
All you need is MRAPs and troop deployment on the border. The sleeper cells will activate and you can take them out on both sides of the border. Go inside Iran and take out their bases, same in Afg.

Pakistan cannot keep having these skirmishes, its been 20 years already.
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
5,229
2
9,471
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Menace2Society said:
All you need is MRAPs and troop deployment on the border. The sleeper cells will activate and you can take them out on both sides of the border. Go inside Iran and take out their bases, same in Afg.

Pakistan cannot keep having these skirmishes, its been 20 years already.
Click to expand...

You need visionary leaders who are able to adapt and evolve (tactics, equipment, etc.) -- we don't have that mind set in the military to put it bluntly no matter what anyone says -- I have family in the armed forces and they've said the same. Their only strategy is throwing flesh and blood without a taught by abusing the "shaheed" title day in and out; you don't succussed by losing men and women on a daily uselessly.

White privilege said:
He has called out the "abettors" in like ages.Raheel used to do it every other day.However even Raheel could not do much after he received political resistance.Even Bajwa would not be able to do much without constitutional support.
Click to expand...

The top brass does not have the will -- screw the constitutional support, like the armed forces ever cared about it in the past.
 
R Wing

R Wing

SENIOR MEMBER
May 23, 2016
2,688
8
3,764
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
White privilege said:
"We will eliminate all remnants of terrorists, their abettors & accomplices whatever is the cost"

About time Bajwa sahab that you started using Raheel Sharif's words.We are paying the cost already.Time to induce cost on the enemy.
Click to expand...

Wrong. He has used such words before.

Unfortunately, talk is cheap.

Going after terrorists without doing anything about the source of funding and support that enables their existence and lethality (India / RAW) is a failed strategy.

PakFactor said:
You need visionary leaders who are able to adapt and evolve (tactics, equipment, etc.) -- we don't have that mind set in the military to put it bluntly no matter what anyone says -- I have family in the armed forces and they've said the same. Their only strategy is throwing flesh and blood without a taught by abusing the "shaheed" title day in and out; you don't succussed by losing men and women on a daily uselessly.



The top brass does not have the will -- screw the constitutional support, like the armed forces ever cared about it in the past.
Click to expand...

This. Finally, people are starting to get it. Thank you for getting it!

Enigma SIG said:
If Bajwa doesn't stop the terrorists he will go down in history as the Cuck of Army Staff
Click to expand...

He will go down as that regardless of what he does at this stage. What a stain. Not that we haven't had terrible Chiefs before --- but he is likely the worst in recent memory.
 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2016
13,733
4
21,116
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
abettors & accomplices!! Tell these fat bellies in GHQ, they are within the establishment of India and Iran. The Kumars, Rajeevs, Mosavis, Pours, haramzads... of this world. Poori qum ko pichlay 20 sal say chuitya banaya howa hai.
 
R Wing

R Wing

SENIOR MEMBER
May 23, 2016
2,688
8
3,764
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Taimoor Khan said:
abettors & accomplices!! Tell these fat bellies in GHQ, they are within the establishment of India and Iran. The Kumars, Rajeevs, Mosavis, Pours, haramzads... of this world. Poori qum ko pichlay 20 sal say chuitya banaya howa hai.
Click to expand...

EXACTLY.

What an epoch when a country's defenders become doves and base policy on wishful thinking and abstract utopian delusions rather than realpolitik. What a travesty. What a tragedy.

Terrible civilian leadership hasn't helped. Everybody is in on it. Do justtt enough so Pakistan doesn't totally collapse so personal power, perks, privileges stay undisturbed. The biggest problem is the inexcusable lowering of standards: this level of security is acceptable, this level of economic development is "fine" for a poor country, etc. These are the ridiculous delusions that allow mediocrity to take over all facets of a state.

Post-colonial intellectual/mental slavery se kabhi nikal he nahi sakkay.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
25,737
11
26,252
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Army is unable to choke Pak-Afghan border adjacent to Noshiki. Entry and exit of terrorists in Pak territory are very easy.

More Than 300,000 Afghans Flee to Pakistan Since Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan​

December 16, 2021 2:53 PM
FILE - Afghan refugees rest in tents at a makeshift shelter camp in Chaman, a Pakistani town on the border with Afghanistan, Aug. 31, 2021.

FILE - Afghan refugees rest in tents at a makeshift shelter camp in Chaman, a Pakistani town on the border with Afghanistan, Aug. 31, 2021.
Share
Print
ISLAMABAD —
The Taliban takeover of neighboring Afghanistan in August forced more than 300,000 Afghans to take shelter in Pakistan but now most of them are being asked to go back.
Pakistani officials revealed the numbers Thursday for the first time, saying 105,000 Afghans entered Pakistan on valid visas, though they have stayed put even after the expiry of their travel documents.
“The rest of the 200,000 are illegal entrants and we are asking them to leave within 90 days as there is no crisis in Afghanistan,” Fawad Hussain, the Pakistani information minister, told VOA.
The minister noted his country already hosts nearly 3 million Afghans, including officially declared refugees and illegal economic migrants, and that the fragile Pakistani economy cannot bear the burden of new arrivals.
Pakistan, which shares a 2,600-kilometer border with its neighbor, tightened border controls after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15 in a bid to discourage a fresh influx of refugees.
Officials said the large numbers of Afghans who arrived in the country illegally used old refugee status cards or documents declaring them as members of the tribes divided by the 1893 British demarcation of the border.
Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan, said the government was devising a mechanism to enable those Afghans whose visas have expired to get their documents renewed within an officially "designated time frame so they are not here illegally.”
Sadiq told a meeting Wednesday of Pakistani and Afghan businessmen and civil society representatives earlier this week in Islamabad that his government does not plan to launch a crackdown on the illegal Afghan entrants if they are not involved in any criminal activity.
“We would even like to facilitate the stay of our Afghan brothers and sisters in case they want to live or do business here legally,” Sadiq told the gathering organized by the Islamabad-based Center for Research and Security Studies.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Guardian said :

"Every day, tens of thousands of people have gathered at the border and about 20,000 have been crossing " every day, almost triple the usual 6,000."

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ----------------------------------



Iran to wall off Baluchistan border​

Al Jazeera’s Kamal Hyder investigates smuggling at the Baluchistan-Iran border.

By Kamal Hyder
Published On 11 Jun 200711 Jun 2007
Pakistan’s paramilitary force regularly patrols the border with Iran.

They’re on the lookout for guns, drugs and illegal immigrants.

But all they find tonight is fuel smugglers.

Exclusive report
Watch Kamal Hyder’s report on Iran’s controversial wall
Some parked trucks are waiting for cheap Iranian fuel smuggled by camels and Iranian-made pickup trucks.

The security forces thought they might be carrying weapons, so they search them, but discover nothing.

But while it may be quiet here tonight, their comrades are trading fire along the Afghan frontier with narcotics traders.

They have lost many men to an enemy that has fast vehicles and plenty of firepower.

After a tense night, dawn comes at Taftan, Pakistan‘s only legal official border crossing into Iran and famed by locals as the “road to London“.

Over 600km from Quetta, getting to Taftan is a journey of almost 12 hours of careful driving.

Frontier wall

Iran is constructing a concrete wall and many locals suspect they may seal off the entire frontier.

Just over the hills, less than 100km is Pakistan‘s frontier with Afghanistan.

Iran is building a wall along Pakistan’s border in an effort to stem smuggling

But for now, Iran has left gaps for locals to cross at what they call the Easement Gate and carry essential commodities.

Both the governments have agreed that there should be easement rights, in spite of the fact that Iran is building a huge wall along its frontier with Pakistan.

Growing trade

Commercial trade between the two countries is growing. It is now over $250m, almost double of last year’s.

We got a rare chance to see exactly what these people carry across the border.

There were crates and crates of mangos – this is the mango season in Pakistan and mangos are very popular.

From the Iranian side however, detergents, toiletries, pastries and cakes are exported to Pakistan.

Pakistan, Iran and India want to build a pipeline that will travel over Baluchistan’s challenging terrain.

The ground in some places may look deceptively plain but it is undulating.

And security forces are already beefing up their strength in an area that is of vital importance as a corridor for the country’s future gas and oil pipelines.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

313ghazi
PM Imran, COAS reach Balochistan's Naushki to spend day with troops who repulsed terrorist attack
Replies
3
Views
252
Clutch
Clutch
The Eagle
PM Imran briefed on national security, Afghan situation during visit to ISI headquarters
Replies
2
Views
231
Trailer23
Trailer23
PaklovesTurkiye
COAS General Bajwa briefed on army’s role in Rs1.1tr Karachi uplift plan
Replies
0
Views
339
PaklovesTurkiye
PaklovesTurkiye
HAIDER
PM Imran announces 15pc raise in salaries of FC and Rangers personnel during Naushki visit
Replies
0
Views
162
HAIDER
HAIDER
HAIDER
Incidents of past week could increase, Sheikh Rashid alludes to terrorism attacks
Replies
8
Views
293
Windjammer
Windjammer

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom