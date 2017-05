Yogi Adityanath Can't Be Prosecuted In Riots Case, His Government Tells Court

LUCKNOW:The High Court had summoned Mr Bhatnagar today to explain the delay in prosecuting five people in the 2007 Gorakhpur riots case, including the Chief Minister, who took oath in March after a massive BJP win in the UP assembly elections. The court had directed the senior official to bring with him today all documents relating to the case, including sanction to prosecute, if given by the state government.Explaining the government's move to deny sanction, the Chief Secretary told the court today that a forensic examination of a CD of the alleged hate speech by Yogi Adityanath was found to be tampered.