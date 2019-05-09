What's new

High Commissioner of South Africa called on Defence minister - Radio Pakistan .

Pakistan highly values its relations with South Africa: Khattak

May 26, 2021


Defence Minister Pervez Khattak says Pakistan highly values its relations with South Africa and hopes to see them flourish in times to come.
He was talking to High Commissioner of South Africa Mthuthuzeli Madikiza in Islamabad on Wednesday.
He expressed his resolve to give fresh impetus to bilateral defence cooperation through high level exchange visits and Joint Defence Cooperation Committee forum.
He said that Pakistan and South Africa have enjoyed warm and cordial relations ever-since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1994.
The visiting dignitary assured his government's commitment and pledged to work with Pakistan to strengthen their bilateral ties.



Unfortunately that is all it will be just a visit.
 
