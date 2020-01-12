Black_cats
High Commission of India reopens all Visa centres in Bangladesh
- 31-01-2021 | 11:17 pm
- All the Indian Visa Application Centres (IVAC) in Bangladesh have been reopened by the High Commision of India. Announcing this on Sunday, the High Commission of India informed that IVACs in Rajshahi and Chattogram Divisions which include Rangpur, Bogura,Thakurgaon, Noakhali, Comilla and Brahmanbaria centres are now open.
They are accepting all visa applications except Tourist Visas. With this all the IVACs in Bangladesh are now functional.
The IVACs were closed down earlier due to the Corona pandemic. The IVAC at Dhaka was opened for issuing of Visa under medical, business, employment, entry and journalist category in October this year.
It had remained closed for more than 6 months after the first Corona positive case was reported from Bangladesh in March and travel restrictions were announced by India.
Bangladesh sends the largest number of foreign tourists to India. A large number of Bangladeshi citizens visit India for medical purposes and as students.
In 2019, the High Commission of India had issued more than 16 lakh Visas to Bangladeshi nationals for travel to India under various categories.
Currently, all categories of visa except tourist Visas are being issued in Bangladesh by the Indian High Commission.
High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami had said recently that the visa under tourist category will be opened based on the health situation in India and Bangladesh.
