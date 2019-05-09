What's new

Hiding behind the 5th Island Chain

shanlung

shanlung

FULL MEMBER
Nov 21, 2018
859
-3
1,472
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
We all known Murica BLINKED and knowing their B bases at Guam will be seas of fire within the first 20 minutes
of war with China. :D :D:D

Murica pulled back their B bombers that they used to threatened and fight goat herders in Afghan and other places to behind the 3rd island chain and even behind the 4th island chain and Frisco bay to keep them safe safe.:yay::yay::yay:

And they decided around Murica 5th Island Chain within the heart of Murica will be safe for time being

So here they are :pleasantry::pleasantry::pleasantry:

www.keloland.com

Ellsworth Air Force Base is now the official home for B-21 Raider

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Decision on official home for B-21 Raider bombers.
www.keloland.com www.keloland.com

:omghaha::omghaha::omghaha:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

scope
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
Replies
4
Views
1K
Globenim
G
C
Korean War June 25, 1950: U.S. beaten by revolutionary war
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
99
Views
8K
jhungary
jhungary
MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
14K
PDF
PDF
deathfromabove
House Of Rothschild: No One Can Understand What Has Happened To The Planet Without Re
2 3
Replies
30
Views
12K
Maarkhoor
Maarkhoor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom