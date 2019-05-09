Ellsworth Air Force Base is now the official home for B-21 Raider PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Decision on official home for B-21 Raider bombers.

We all known Muricaand knowing their B bases at Guam will be seas of fire within the first 20 minutesof war with China.Murica pulled back their B bombers that they used to threatened and fight goat herders in Afghan and other places to behind the 3rd island chain and even behind the 4th island chain and Frisco bay to keep them safe safe.And they decided around Murica 5th Island Chain within the heart of Murica will be safe for time beingSo here they are