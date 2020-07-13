What's new

“Hide your strength, bide your time.”

onebyone

onebyone

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
5,104
-4
12,220
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
So as it turned out, the Trump team is indeed the herd of the morons and dumbest policymakers that Krugman described. He was right, and I was wrong.

asiatimes.com

Trump team responsible for dooming US hegemony

Paul Krugman, the 2008 Nobel economics laureate, lambasted US President Donald Trump’s team in two notable columns in The New York Times. He slammed the Trump team as The Worst and the D…
asiatimes.com asiatimes.com


China imported and stockpiled semiconductors, and imported machines needed for making chips for its technology industry. As well, it succeeded in making 40-nanometer chips domestically. They also gained confidence through breakthroughs in making 28- and 14-nanometer chips.

After these successes, China started to retaliate against the US. It bided its time for two and a half years. Now Trump’s strategists are dumbfounded by China’s breakthroughs in the semiconductor industry that could soon severely damage the US chip-manufacturing industry.

This is a crucial issue that Trump’s strategists failed to foresee.
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
8,131
14
9,397
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
onebyone said:
So as it turned out, the Trump team is indeed the herd of the morons and dumbest policymakers that Krugman described. He was right, and I was wrong.

asiatimes.com

Trump team responsible for dooming US hegemony

Paul Krugman, the 2008 Nobel economics laureate, lambasted US President Donald Trump’s team in two notable columns in The New York Times. He slammed the Trump team as The Worst and the D…
asiatimes.com asiatimes.com


China imported and stockpiled semiconductors, and imported machines needed for making chips for its technology industry. As well, it succeeded in making 40-nanometer chips domestically. They also gained confidence through breakthroughs in making 28- and 14-nanometer chips.

After these successes, China started to retaliate against the US. It bided its time for two and a half years. Now Trump’s strategists are dumbfounded by China’s breakthroughs in the semiconductor industry that could soon severely damage the US chip-manufacturing industry.

This is a crucial issue that Trump’s strategists failed to foresee.
Click to expand...
And which software China is using to design these Chips?
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
8,131
14
9,397
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Talking big is easy, we know the reality. China can sustain for next, let me guess, at max for next 5 to 8 years, with what she already has, as far as software is concerned.
After that, it will be totally different story.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China is stepping into global leadership vacuum as U.S. struggles with coronavirus, says Kevin Rudd
Replies
0
Views
315
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Op-ed: China has a big but brief chance right now to speed its way to global leadership
Replies
1
Views
304
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Mista
Singapore PM's Op-ed: The Endangered Asian Century - America, China, and the Perils of Confrontation
Replies
4
Views
752
mmr
M
F-22Raptor
Facing U.S. blowback, Beijing softens 'Made in China 2025' message
2 3
Replies
41
Views
2K
TaiShang
TaiShang
F-22Raptor
China May Be Running Out Of Cards To Play In A Bid To Avoid A Trade War With U.S.
Replies
12
Views
856
conworldus
C

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top