“Hide your strength, bide your time.”

So as it turned out, the Trump team is indeed the herd of the morons and dumbest policymakers that Krugman described. He was right, and I was wrong.
China imported and stockpiled semiconductors, and imported machines needed for making chips for its technology industry. As well, it succeeded in making 40-nanometer chips domestically. They also gained confidence through breakthroughs in making 28- and 14-nanometer chips.
After these successes, China started to retaliate against the US. It bided its time for two and a half years. Now Trump’s strategists are dumbfounded by China’s breakthroughs in the semiconductor industry that could soon severely damage the US chip-manufacturing industry.
This is a crucial issue that Trump’s strategists failed to foresee.
Trump team responsible for dooming US hegemony
