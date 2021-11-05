What's new

Hidden camera discovered in female washroom of a school in Karachi

alex pitters

alex pitters

Aug 4, 2020
Video shared on social media shows hidden cameras installed in a women’s washroom at a private school in Karachi, Pakistan.

The Sindh Education Department suspended a private school’s registration on Friday and ordered its administration to provide a show-cause notice after hidden cameras were discovered in its washroom.

Source: https://insiderpaper.com/hidden-cameras-women-washroom-karachi-haracks-school/
 
