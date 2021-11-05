Hidden camera discovered in female washroom of a school in Karachi

alex pitters
Video shared on social media shows hidden cameras installed in a women’s washroom at a private school in Karachi, Pakistan.
The Sindh Education Department suspended a private school’s registration on Friday and ordered its administration to provide a show-cause notice after hidden cameras were discovered in its washroom.
Source: https://insiderpaper.com/hidden-cameras-women-washroom-karachi-haracks-school/
