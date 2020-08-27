Hi, Vapour here

Hi all,
Been lurking as a guest here since 27th February LY, have had an avid interest in LOC happenings ever since and that's also the main reason why I've joined: to post, enquire and muse on the LOC and what Pakistan can do to strengthen itself there.
Currently residing in the UK, work in Tax but also have family in Pakistan.
Been lurking as a guest here since 27th February LY, have had an avid interest in LOC happenings ever since and that's also the main reason why I've joined: to post, enquire and muse on the LOC and what Pakistan can do to strengthen itself there.
Currently residing in the UK, work in Tax but also have family in Pakistan.