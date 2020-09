Asimzranger said: My cousin has one, it's really good fun to drive but only good for one person as it have hump in back. Also exhaust is very raspy Click to expand...

Then definitely not for me. I value practicality above all and not being able to have passenger is a deal breaker. I guess it’s a showkia bike. But the seat doesn’t look as bad as the ybr 125. Ybr is truly a useless and gay *** bike.