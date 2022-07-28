HHI Launches South Korea’s First KDX III Batch II Destroyer​

“The King Jeongjo, which was independently designed and built in Korea, was launched on the same day after signing a construction contract in 2019 and following a groundbreaking ceremony last year. The vessel is named after a historical figure revered by the people or a national defender who greatly contributed to overcoming the national crisis. The 22nd king of Joseon, Jeongjo (reigned 1776–1800), ascended to the throne at the age of 23 after the death of his grandfather Yeongjo (reigned 1724–1776), the 21st king, and reigned for 24 years. He is evaluated to have led the revival of the late Joseon Dynasty, including the construction of Suwon Hwaseong Fortress. When Jeongjo the Great is commissioned, it will be the 4th Aegis destroyer and the first 8200-ton class destroyer of the ROK Navy following the existing 7600-ton class ‘Sejong the Great’, ‘Yulgok Yii’ and ‘Seoaeryu Seongyong'”.