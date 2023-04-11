What's new

HHI Launches First Chungnam-Class FFX Batch III Frigate For ROK Navy

HHI picture

HHI Launches First Chungnam-Class FFX Batch III Frigate For ROK Navy​

South Korea’s HHI (Hyundai Heavy Industries) launched ROKS Chungnam (FFG-828), the first of six Chungnam-class FFX Batch III frigate to the Republic of Korea Navy. This event took place at HHI’s Ulsan shipyard on April 10th, 2023.​

Jamie Chang 10 Apr 2023

Currently, ROK Navy operates six FFX Batch I (Incheon-class) and six FFX Batch II (Daegu-class) frigates, with two more of Batch II to be commissioned. The third batch of FFX, named after the coastal province of Chungcheongnam-do (South Chungcheong) will be jointly produced by HHI and SK Oceanplant (previously known as Samgang M&T Co., Ltd.). A total of six FFX Batch III frigates will be produced and commissioned between 2023 and 2027, as South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) released in a statement last year.

As of now, only the first (ROKS Chungnam) of FFX Batch III will be produced by HHI, as SK Oceanplant seized the contract for the rest of the fleet (2nd through 4th) back in October last year. However, it is not known which shipbuilder would win the contract for the last two ships, FFG-833 and 835 (5th and 6th) respectively. FFG-834 has intentionally been left unused, as number 4 is often associated with misfortune in East Asian culture.

HHI Launches First Chungnam-Class FFX Batch III Frigate for ROK Navy
High-level attendants at the ceremony (HHI picture)

Chungnam-class frigates will feature various technological advancements over its predecessors. One of them is “integrated mast”, which is often dubbed locally as “semi-AEGIS” system. This mast is a multitude of advanced technologies such as four-array AESA (Active-Electronically Scanned Radar), advanced IRST (Infrared Search and Track) and EOTS (Electro Optical Tracking System) which helps ship to better detect incoming threats and protect itself in intensive naval combat scenarios. Notably, Chungnam-class frigates are the first in ROK Navy to be equipped with an indigenous CIWS-II protection system from LIG Nex1.

HHI Launches First Chungnam-Class FFX Batch III Frigate for ROK Navy


Radar mast of ROKS Chungnam (HHI picture)

Introduction of Chungnam-class frigates into active service is a significant milestone for ROK Navy as FFX Batch III will also function as a testbed for new combat systems that are to be equipped on future KDDX, namely including “integrated mast” and CIWS-II which were mentioned earlier.

Other notable differences from its predecessors include the utilization of “box girder” design, which helps to minimize the drag while sailing as well as increasing the survivability of the vessel when hit by enemy fire.

Chungnam-class will be 129m in length, 14.8m in width, displace 4,300 tons at full load. It is armed with 16-cell KVLS (Korean Vertical Launching System), Mk. 45 5-inch main gun, ship-to-ship missiles and surface-to-air missiles including K-SAAM. Its maximum cruise speed is 30 knots, owing to its powerful Rolls-Royce MT30 gas turbine and CODLOG propulsion system.

www.navalnews.com

HHI Launches First Chungnam-Class FFX Batch III Frigate for ROK Navy - Naval News

South Korea’s HHI launched ROKS Chungnam (FFG-828), the first of six Chungnam-class FFX Batch III frigate to the Republic of Korea Navy.
www.navalnews.com
 

