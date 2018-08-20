/ Register

  • Monday, August 20, 2018

Hezbollah Unveils Kheybar 1 Missile for First Time

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by Websorber, Aug 20, 2018 at 5:35 PM.

    Websorber

    Websorber FULL MEMBER

    Hezbollah unveils Khaibar 1 missile


     
    Persian Gulf 1906

    Persian Gulf 1906 FULL MEMBER

    This is a old missile that was used in 2006 against Israel.

    Range is 75km.
     
    Umair Nawaz

    Umair Nawaz ELITE MEMBER

    Khyber not Kheybar or Khaibar.

    I dont how come they have named a missile after Khyber Agency of Pakistan after which historical Khyber Pass is named after and so are Frontier Corps's Khyber Rifles are named after.

    Wonder if Pakistan helped make this just to pin in the bud of Israelis for their involvement in terrorism in Pakistan:lol:

    Anyway true or not but we must really do concrete things to put that tiny country back to its place!
     
