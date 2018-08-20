Hezbollah Unveils Kheybar 1 Missile for First Time

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by Websorber, Aug 20, 2018 at 5:35 PM.
New Recruit
Hezbollah unveils Khaibar 1 missile
This is a old missile that was used in 2006 against Israel.
Range is 75km.
Khyber not Kheybar or Khaibar.
I dont how come they have named a missile after Khyber Agency of Pakistan after which historical Khyber Pass is named after and so are Frontier Corps's Khyber Rifles are named after.
Wonder if Pakistan helped make this just to pin in the bud of Israelis for their involvement in terrorism in Pakistan
Anyway true or not but we must really do concrete things to put that tiny country back to its place!